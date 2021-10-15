Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD, hit by risk appetite, finds support below $1,770

- Gold, rejected at $1,800, retreats to levels below $1,770.
- Risk appetite and higher US bonds have hit gold futures.
- XAU/USD's bearish momentum might increase below $1,745.
Gold futures have dropped sharply on Friday, hurt by a combination of factors that have boosted appetite for risk. The yellow metal has depreciated more than $30 after having topped at $1,800 on Thursday, to find supporet right below $1,770 during the afternoon US trading session.
Upbeat data and a rebound of US yields have weighed on gold
Bullion has given away Thursday’s gains, amid a risk rally and a rebound on US T-Bond yields, which have dented the appeal of the safe-haven metal. The upbeat quarterly results on the financial sector, with Goldman Sachs reporting a 66% increase on earnings in the third quarter to conclude a string of better than expected readings on other major banks earlier this week, have boosted investors’ optimism and easing fears about inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.
On the other hand, long-term US T-Bond yields have bounced up, with the 10-year bond, which had dropped from the 1.61% top hit on Monday, to 1.51% on Thursday, has picked up to 1.55% on Friday, curbing attractive for gold, further.
The macroeconomic calendar has not been of any particular help for gold buyers either. The US retail sales have increased by 0.7% in September, according to data released by the Commerce Department on Friday, beating market expectations of a 0.4% increment, although partially due to higher prices, namely in auto dealers who are struggling with a global shortage of computer chips.
XAU/USD: Breach of 1.745 support might accelerate the decline
From a technical perspective, XAU/USD seems to have found buyers at $1.770 area to take a breather after a 1.8% reversal. Below here, the next potential support area lies at $1,745 (October 6 low) which would open the path towards a key support area at $1,725 (September 29, 30 low).
On the upside, resistance levels remain at $1,807 (Sept. 15 high) ahead of $1.830, July and September’s peak. If that level is surpassed, the next potential target might be June 8 and 11 highs at $1,905.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1767.93
|Today Daily Change
|-27.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|1795.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1759.6
|Daily SMA50
|1776.81
|Daily SMA100
|1799.29
|Daily SMA200
|1796.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1800.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1786.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1781.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1746.07
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1795.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1792.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1788.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1780.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1802.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
