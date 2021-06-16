Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has some room left southwards ahead of the Fed

Gold price (XAU/USD) fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, the yellow metal has charted a bear pennant ahead of the FOMC event. It’s a bearish continuation pattern and therefore, risks remain tilted to the downside.

See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to end the year at $1800, potential for a nosedive to $1500 by end-2022 – OCBC

Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?

“Heading into the FOMC showdown, gold price is attempting a minor pullback, as the US dollar has stalled its advance, turning on the sidelines. Amid pre-Fed caution trading, gold is likely to keep its downside consolidative mode intact, although a brief rebound cannot be ruled amid repositioning.”

“Gold’s next directional move remains in the hands of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his outlook on the economy, which will influence the American central bank’s next policy action. Patchy US labor market recovery could likely challenge Fed’s tapering expectations.”

“A sustained break below the rising trendline support at $1854 will validate the downside breakout, opening floors the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1840. Next on the sellers’ radars will be the May 14 low of $1820.”

“Acceptance above the falling trendline resistance at $1866 will invalidate the bearish formation.”

“If the FOMC disappoints the hawks, gold price could rebound towards the previous daily support now resistance at $1879. Ahead of that barrier, the $1870 static resistance and bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart could challenge the bullish commitments.”