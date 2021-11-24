Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near multi-week low ahead of US data/FOMC minutes

- Gold failed to preserve its intraday gains and turned lower for the fifth straight day.
- A stronger USD amid hawkish Fed expectations acted as a headwind for the metal.
- Sliding US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters, a softer risk tone could lend some support.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Wednesday and met with fresh supply in the vicinity of the $1,800 round-figure mark. The intraday pullback dragged spot prices to the $1,786-85 area during the mid-European session, with bears now eyeing to challenge a three-week low touched in the previous day. The US dollar finally broke out of its consolidative trading range and shot to a fresh 16-month peak, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The greenback continued drawing support from growing acceptance that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the Fed funds futures indicated the possibility for an eventual Fed rate hike move by July 2022 and another raise in November. The bets were reaffirmed after Jerome Powell's renomination for the role of the Fed chair for the second term on Monday. This was seen as another factor weighing on the non-yielding gold.
That said, retreating US Treasury bond yields could hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. This, along with a softer risk tone, might benefit the perceived safe-haven gold and help limit losses, at least for now. Concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions seem to have tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from a generally weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets.
Nevertheless, the XAU/USD has now drifted into the negative territory for the fifth successive day as market participants look forward to Wednesday's important US macro releases – the Prelim (second estimate) US Q3 GDP, Durable Goods Orders and Core PCE Price Index. Apart from this, the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to gold prices. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the commodity.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break through the $1.800 mark might have already shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders. That said, acceptance below the 200/100-day SMA confluence and some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the $1,782 region, is needed to confirm the negative outlook. Gold might then accelerate the slide towards the next relevant support near the $1,770 horizontal level en-route the $1,759-58 region.
On the flip side, the $1,795-96 zone, closely followed by the $1,800 mark should act as immediate resistance for the metal. A sustained strength beyond, leading to a subsequent break through the $1,811-12 hurdle could trigger a short-covering move and lift gold prices to the $1,825-26 area en-route the $1,832-34 static resistance.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1787.08
|Today Daily Change
|-3.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1790.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1823.08
|Daily SMA50
|1789.22
|Daily SMA100
|1793.82
|Daily SMA200
|1791.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1812.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1782.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1877.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|1843.04
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1793.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1777.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1746.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1807.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1825.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1838.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
