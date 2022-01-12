Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI

- Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains.
- An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal.
- The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Gold edged lower on Wednesday and snapped three successive days of the winning streak, eroding a part of the previous day's strong gains to a four-day high. The XAU/USD remained on the defensive through the early part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around the $1,815 region. The upbeat market mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar buying exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
As investors looked past Fed Chair Jerome Powell's less hawkish comments on Tuesday, the prospects for an eventual Fed lift-off in March extended some support to the greenback. Apart from this, an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the buck and weighed on the non-yielding gold. It is worth recalling that Powell, during his renomination hearing before the Senate, said that it could take several months to decide on running down the central bank's balance sheet. This eased fears about a sudden withdrawal of monetary support, which dragged the USD to its weakest level since November.
The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. Gold, which is considered a hedge against higher inflation, could benefit from hotter-than-expected US CPI print. Conversely, a softer reading would be enough to keep the USD bulls on the defensive and provide a goodish lift to the commodity. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the XAU/USD, though bulls preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key data risk.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight convincing break through the $1,810-12 horizontal zone adds credence to the positive outlook. Hence, any further pullback is more likely to attract fresh buying and remain limited near the $1,800 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall towards the $1,790 region. This is closely followed by support marked by an upward sloping trend-line extending from August 2021 swing low, which if broken decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the upside, bulls are likely to aim back to test a static resistance near the $1,830-32 region. A sustained strength beyond would set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move and push gold prices towards the next relevant hurdle near the $1,848-50 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the $1,869-70 area en-route the $1,877 zone, or a multi-month high touched in mid-November.
Gold daily chart
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1816.86
|Today Daily Change
|-6.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1823.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1803.9
|Daily SMA50
|1805.92
|Daily SMA100
|1793.19
|Daily SMA200
|1801.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1823.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1814.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1809.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1807.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1792.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1784.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1838.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1854.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.