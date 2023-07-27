Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD falls below the 100-SMA as US yields surge

- XAU/USD fell more than 1.40% on Thursday and lost the 100 and 20-day SMA near $1,940.
- Robust US data fueled hawkish bets on the Fed, increasing US yields.
- The USD DXY jumped back above 101.00.
On Thursday, non-yielding precious metals faced selling pressure amid strong data from the US, which made markets start to place bets on a possible hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, which increased US treasury yields.
It's worth mentioning that Jerome Powell claimed on Wednesday that in September, the Fed may hike or pause, adding that the decision will depend solely on incoming data. In that sense, on Thursday, the US reported that the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at a higher annualised pace than expected by increasing monthly Durable Goods Orders in June. In addition, Jobless Claims in the third week of July rose but were lower than anticipated hinting that the US economy is holding firm and may give the Fed room to deliver an additional hike.
As a reaction, US Treasury yields, which could be seen as the opportunity cost of holding Gold, increased across the board, applying pressure on the XAU/USD. The 2-year rate rose to 4.92%, the 5-year yield to 4.23%, and the 10-year to 4.00%, with all three seeing more than 1% increases.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the technical outlook for the XAU/USD has turned bearish for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) collapsed into negative territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints fading green bars, suggesting that the bears are in command. In addition, the price has fallen below the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
Support levels: $1,930, $1,915, $1,900.
Resistance levels: $1,945 (20-day SMA), $1,965 (100-day SMA), $1,980.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1944.63
|Today Daily Change
|-27.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|1972.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.52
|Daily SMA50
|1947.2
|Daily SMA100
|1964.53
|Daily SMA200
|1884.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1978.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1962.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1945.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1972.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1968.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1963.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1954.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1947.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1979.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1987.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1996.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
