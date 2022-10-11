Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support.
- Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI.
- Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot for the fourth consecutive day as bears brace for the fresh yearly bottom, around a one-weekly low. That said, the yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s strength, backed by the multi-year high Treasury yields and hawkish Fed bets. It’s worth noting that the fears of economic slowdown and recently mixed Fedspeak failed to turn down the greenback bulls as markets price in 75 basis points (bps) of the Fed’s rate hike during November. Elsewhere, grim comments from the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) join the recently fierce Russia-Ukraine tussle to amplify the risk-off mood and direct traders towards the US dollar, which in turn weigh on the XAU/USD prices.
While the risk aversion joins hawkish Fed bets to weigh on the bullion, the bears may keep the reins ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, up for publishing on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could threaten $1,650 if risk-aversion heightens
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price floats above the $1,661 key support comprising Fibonacci 38.2% on monthly and the pivot point one-week S1. Also increasing strength of the $1,661 support is the lower band of the hourly Bollinger and the previous low of the 4H.
It should be noted that there prevails a wide gap to the south past $1,661 unless it hits a small bump near the $1,644 level that includes Fibonacci 23.6% on monthly and the pivot point one-day S2.
Meanwhile, the middle band of the hourly Bollinger, near $1,670, guards the XAU/USD quote’s immediate upside.
Following that, the previous yearly low near $1,678appears the last defense for the gold bears.
Should the bullion crosses the $1,678 hurdle, the odds of its run-up toward the $1,700 threshold can’t be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD turns south to 1.1000 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1000, fading its uptick to mid-1.1000s in early Europe. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in three months to August from 3.6%. Meanwhile, BOE announced a temporary pause to corporate bond sale operations this week.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger-than-expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Fed’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy.