Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes further upside ahead of China, United States inflation

- Gold price remains inactive but defends the bull pennant chart formation.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s failure to provide monetary policy signals underpin XAU/USD upside.
- Bullish chart pattern, World Bank economic forecasts add strength to the Gold price even if US Dollar probes buyers.
- Strong inflation from China, United States could challenge XAU/USD buyers.
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it makes rounds to $1,875 during early Wednesday, probing a three-day uptrend around the highest levels since May 2022. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s confidence in the traditional safe-haven even if the US Dollar rebounds from a multi-day low. The reason could be linked to the uncertainty surrounding the next moves of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and downbeat economic forecasts from the World Bank (WB), not to forget cautious optimism surrounding China.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell favored Gold buyers
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's comments at Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence couldn’t offer further clarity on the US central bank’s monetary policy outlook and propelled the rush towards the Gold amid uncertainty. The policymaker highlighted the Fed’s autonomous nature and no obligation towards climate control while praising the US central bank’s latest moves in his latest public appearances. It’s worth noting that Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman appeared hawkish while stating that more rate rises are needed to combat high inflation, which in turn should have probed the XAU/USD bulls afterward.
It’s worth mentioning that the recently easing hawkish bets on the Fed’s next moves, as well as softer US data, seem to keep the Gold buyers hopeful even if the Federal Reserve policymakers try to defend the restrictive monetary policy. On Tuesday, the US NFIB Business Optimism Index for December dropped to the lowest levels since 2013 if ignoring multiple jitters during the global Covid wave. Further, US Wholesale Inventories also remained unchanged with 1.0% growth for November.
Alternatively, a rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY) from the seven-month low seems to challenge the Gold price, due to the inverse relationship between the XAU/USD and the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies. It should be noted that the DXY snapped a two-day downtrend on Tuesday while bouncing off the multiday low to close around 103.30. In doing so, the US Dollar Index traced the firmer US 10-year Treasury bond yields which rose 10 basis points (bps) to 3.61%, down one basis point (bp) to 3.60% at the latest.
World Bank economic forecasts propel rush towards XAU/USD
On Tuesday, the World Bank (WB) came out with its revised economic forecasts and propelled the rush towards the traditional safe haven Gold. The quest for the yellow metal became more intense amid uncertainty surrounding the next moves of the major central banks considering the recently easy data and looming inflation woes.
That said, the WB stated that it expects the global economy to grow by 1.7% in 2023, down sharply from 3% in June's forecast, as reported by Reuters. The Washington-based institute also raised fears of global recession by citing the scale of recent slowdowns.
Inflation is the key for Gold traders
To overcome the latest inaction, Gold traders should pay attention to the inflation data from China and the US. Although the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) becomes more important, Beijing’s status as one of the key Gold consumers, as well as the recent reopening of the dragon nation, highlights China's CPI as the key for the XAU/USD traders.
That said, firmer prints of these inflation numbers should challenge the Gold buyers while backing hopes of higher rates. However, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) favor for easy money policies could let the XAU/USD remain firmer even if China's CPI rises a bit.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price portrays a bull pennant price formation on the hourly chart, which in turn can suggest the metal’s further rise towards the theoretical target price of $1,930.
The above 50 level of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, as well as the looming bull cross on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, also tease XAU/USD buyers despite recent inaction.
It’s worth noting, however, that the upper line of a three-week-old ascending trend channel, close to $1,890 by the press time, will precede the $1,900 threshold to challenge the Gold buyers before directing them toward the $1,930 theoretical target.
Alternatively, the previous weekly top surrounding $1,865 appears to be the immediate support to watch during the XAU/USD declines.
However, the bearish bias remains off the table unless the Gold price stays inside the aforementioned channel, currently between $1,842 and $1,865. Also adding strength to the $1,842 support is the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA).
Overall, Gold price appears lucrative for the buyers due to the bull pennant confirmation and upward-sloping trend channel pattern.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1876.8
|Today Daily Change
|5.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|1871.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.84
|Daily SMA50
|1773.44
|Daily SMA100
|1728.3
|Daily SMA200
|1777.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1881.53
|Previous Daily Low
|1865.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1823.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1875.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1871.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1863.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1856.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1888.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1896.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD needs to reclaim 0.6900 to avoid further downside ahead of US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to recapture the immediate resistance of 0.6900 in the early Asian session after a gradual decline from 0.6950. The Aussie asset is expected to hog the limelight on Wednesday as the Australian Bureau of Statistics will report the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and monthly Retail Sales.
EUR/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid-1.0700s with eyes on US Inflation
EUR/USD treads waters around 1.0740 during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian trading, after portraying a sluggish performance on Tuesday, as traders await the key catalysts for clear directions. Among them, the US CPI for December gains major attention.
Gold eyes further upside ahead of China, United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it makes rounds to $1,875 during early Wednesday, probing a three-day uptrend around the highest levels since May 2022.
Binance clarifies $1 billion stablecoin backing gap was a “timing mismatch”
Binance has been attempting to establish itself not only as the biggest cryptocurrency exchange but also as a completely transparent organization. This attempt was threatened on Tuesday when reports emerged alleging a gap in the backing of the Binance-pegged BUSD is undercollateralized.
Key Events To Lead Market This Week: Powell, CPI
Stock investors are treading lightly ahead of several key events this week, including remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell today, critical inflation data due on Thursday, and the "unofficial" start of Q4 2022 earnings season on Friday.