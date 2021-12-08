Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes acceptance above $1,792 for further upside – Confluence Detector

- Gold price hits fresh weekly highs as the US dollar drops with Treasury yields.
- Omicron covid optimism and pre-US inflation anxiety downs the USD.
- Gold sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path.
The optimism around the less severe effects of the new Omicron covid variant continues to play out so far this week, downing the safe-haven US dollar. In lieu of this, gold price clinched fresh weekly highs, also benefiting from the weakness in the Treasury yields. Investors eagerly await Friday’s US inflation data for fresh trading impulse. Hotter US inflation is likely to seal in the Fed’s faster tapering, which could impede gold’s renewed upside.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at a critical juncture, awaits US inflation for next big move
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold price is facing strong offers at $1,792, the powerful supply zone comprising of the SMAs100 and 200 one-day and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
A firm break above the latter is awaited to extend the recovery momentum towards the $1800 level – the pivot point one-day R2.
The next critical upside hurdle is seen around $1,805, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month aligns.
On the flip side, immediate support is envisioned at the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day of $1,785.
If the selling pressure intensifies, then sellers would target the intersection of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 one-day at $1,782.
Gold bears will need to crack the fierce support at $1,779, the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA5 one-day, to open up the further downside.
Further south, $1,772 will be the level to beat for gold sellers. That level is the convergence of the previous day’s low and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1300 amid weaker USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, having risen the most in a week. The US dollar eases with the Treasury yields despite a tepid mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies appear to fade. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
Gold eyes acceptance above $1,792 for further upside
Gold price hits fresh weekly highs as the US dollar tracks the Treasury yields lower. The Omicron covid optimism and pre-US inflation anxiety downs the greenback. However, gold bulls face stiff resistance at the $1,792 technical hurdle, keeping the gains in check.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?