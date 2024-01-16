Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends the rally above $2,050 on geopolitical tension

Gold price (XAU/USD) posts modest gains above the $2,050 mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The escalating geopolitical tension in the Red Sea and the risk-off environment benefit a safe-haven asset like gold. At press time, the gold price is trading at $2,055, gaining 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against a weighted basket of currencies used by US trade partners, has extended its consolidative theme since the beginning of the year near 102.60. The Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield standing at 3.95%. The market has priced in 86% odds of a rate cut by March, with the overall 2024 easing cycle priced at around 166 basis points (bps), compared to 75 bps projected by the Fed dot plot. Nonetheless, Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) Raphael Bostic said on the weekend that rates need to stay on hold until at least summer to prevent prices from rising again. He further stated that inflation must surely get back to the 2% target, and a bad outcome could occur if policymakers start easing too fast. Furthermore, Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a US-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea. This, in turn, might boost the performance of yellow metal as it is considered a safe-haven asset, meaning that investors tend to folk to it in times of uncertainty and geopolitical tension. Looking ahead, the development surrounding geopolitical tension in the Middle East remains in focus. Later on Tuesday, the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January and the Fed's Waller speech will be monitored by market players.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.