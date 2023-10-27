Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends its upside near the $2,000 barrier, US PCE data looms

From the technical perspective, gold price remains firm above the key 100- and 200-day on the daily chart, which hints that further upside looks favorable. The key upside barrier is seen at the $2,000 psychological round mark. On the downside, a low of October 25 at $1,965 acts as an initial support level.

Gold price (XAU/USD) holds positive ground for the third consecutive day during the early Asian session on Friday. That being said, the lower US Treasury bond yield acts as a tailwind for the precious metal. At the press time, gold price is adding 0.15% on the day to trade at $1,987. Data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday revealed that the preliminary US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter (Q3) showed an expansion of 4.9% from 2.1% growth in the previous reading. This figure came in better than the market consensus of 4.2%. Meanwhile, the US Durable Goods Orders climbed 4.7% MoM in September from a 0.1% drop in August, above the expectations of 1.5%. The US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 21 rose to 210K from the prior week's data of 200K, beating the consensus while continuing claims rose by 63,000, the highest reading since May. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the recent rise in bond yields is unrelated to deficits and does not indicate an oncoming recession. Instead, it reflects the US economy's strength. However, the US Treasury bond yields edge lower on Friday. The 10-year bond yield stands at 4.86% after retracing from 5.00%. This, in turn, lift the gold price higher despite the stronger-than-expected economic data from the US. Gold traders will take more cues from September’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) on Friday. The monthly and annual Core figures are expected to rise 0.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Additionally, the US Consumer Inflation Expectation and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for October will be released. Next week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be in the spotlight.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.