Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher on softer US Dollar, remains below $1,975

- Gold price regins positive traction on Friday, though lacks strong follow-through buying.
- A softer risk tone, along with subdued US Dollar demand, lend support to the XAU/USD.
- Bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of next week's central bank event risks.
Gold price attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the $1,987-$1,988 region, or over a two-month peak. The XAU/USD currently trades just below the $1,975 level, up over 0.15% for the day, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Reviving safe-haven demand benefit Gold price
A generally softer tone around the equity markets, along with concerns over slowing economic growth in China, the worsening US-China trade ties and geopolitical risks, continue to lend some support to the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, the subdued US Dollar (USD) price action turns out to be another factor benefitting the Gold price. In fact, the USD Index (USD), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, is seen consolidating the overnight gains to over a one-week high as traders seem uncertain about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path.
Uncertainty over Fed's rate-hike path caps XAU/USD
It is worth mentioning that the markets have been pricing out the possibility of any further interest rate hikes after the anticipated 25 basis points (bps) lift-off at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 25-26. That said, the upbeat Initial Jobless Claims data released from the United States (US) on Thursday pointed to a still-tight labour market and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. This further raises doubts if the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year.
Focus remains on next week's key central bank meetings
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision, due to be announced next Wednesday. This will be followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday. Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines. This could lead to subdued price action around the Gold price in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US on Friday.
Gold price is poised to register gains for the third straight week
Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to end in the green for the third successive week and the recent breakout through a cluster of resistance favours bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited, at least for the time being.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up now seems to confront some resistance near the $1,980 area ahead of the overnight swing high, around the $1,987-$1,988 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the Gold price beyond the $2,000 psychological mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the $2,010-$2,012 supply zone.
On the flip side, the $1,965 area (overnight swing low), which is followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the $1,960 region, should protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the said support levels will expose the weekly low, around the $1,946-$1,945 zone, below which the Gold price could accelerate the fall towards the $1,934 horizontal support. Any subsequent fall, however, is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $1,926-$1,925 region.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1972.38
|Today Daily Change
|2.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1969.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1935.1
|Daily SMA50
|1950.09
|Daily SMA100
|1959.51
|Daily SMA200
|1878.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1987.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1965.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1973.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1979.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1960.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1951.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1938.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1982.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1996.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2004.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays on the back foot below 0.6800 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD prints mild losses around 0.6775-70, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce during Friday’s Asian trading. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to a cautious market mood and as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid a relatively quiet session.
USD/JPY recovers above 140.00 after mixed Japanese inflation data
USD/JPY is recovering ground above 140.00, as the Yen remains undermined by the mixed Japanese inflation data. The US Dollar has entered a phase of upside consolidation amid a tepid risk tone. Investors look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold edges higher on softer US Dollar, remains below $1,975
Gold price regins positive traction on Friday, though lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, along with subdued US Dollar demand, lend support to the XAU/USD. Bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of next week's central bank event risks.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.