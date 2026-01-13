Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from $4,630 ahead of US CPI release  

Gold (XAU/USD) posts moderate losses in a calm trading session on Tuesday, pulling back from all-time highs at $4,630, but still above previous highs in the $4,560 area. A moderate recovery of the US Dollar following hawkish comments by Fed Williams and investors’ cautiousness ahead of the UC CPI release is weighing on precious metals on Tuesday.





Markets are bracing for a moderate uptick in inflation, following the November’s unexpected slowdown. The Headline CPI is expected to have grown at a steady 2.7% year-on-year pace, while core inflation is forecast to accelerate to 2.7% from 2.6% last month. All in all, figures that curb hopes of further Fed easing anytime soon.

Technical analysis: Gold corrects lower within a broader bullish trend

XAU/USD bulls met resistance at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the last two weeks' trading range, at the $4,625 area, but the pair remains steady above December's peak at $4,555 so far. The broader bullish structure remains in play with the ascending 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic support at the $4,440 area.



Technical indicators are turning lower. The 4-Hour RSI, now at 65, remains in bullish territory, but the longer trend shows a bearish divergence. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is attempting to cross below the signal line, which would highlight a cooling bullish momentum.



Immediate support is the mentioned December 26 high, at $4,555, ahead of the January 7 high, at the $45000 area, and the mentioned 100-period SMA support near $4,440. Resistances are at Monday's high, at $4625 and the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the above-mentioned cycle, at $4,714.

