Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops back closer to $1,930 level amid stronger US Dollar

- Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by modest US Dollar strength.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve turn out to be a key factor underpinning the buck.
- Traders might wait for the US consumer inflation data on Thursday before placing directional bets.
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $1,931 area during the Asian session. The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold above a three-and-half-week low touched last Friday.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) assist the US Dollar (USD) to regain some positive traction, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the Gold price. In fact, market participants seem convinced that the Fed will deliver one more 25 basis point (bps) rate hike in September or November and the bets were reaffirmed by the monthly employment details from the United States (US). Despite a slight disappointment from the headline NFP, solid wage growth and an unexpected downtick in the jobless rate pointed to the continued tightness in the labour market. This, in turn, raised the odds of a soft landing for the US economy and should allow the US central bank to stick to its hawkish stance.
Adding to this, Fed Governor Michele Bowman said on Monday that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the central bank's 2% target. In remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event in Atlanta, Bowman added that inflation remains too elevated, and job growth and other indications of activity show the economy has continued expanding at a "moderate pace." This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which act as a tailwind for the USD and contribute to driving flows away from the non-yielding Gold price. Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams noted that the central bank will need to keep the restrictive stance for some time.
Williams, however, did not rule out the possibility of lowering rates in early 2024, depending on economic data. He added that inflation was coming down as hoped and that while he expected unemployment to rise slightly as the economy cooled. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Traders might also prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the latest consumer inflation figures from China and the US, due for release on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Investors will look for signs of deflation, which could push back against expectations for additional rate hikes by the Fed and provide a goodish boost to the precious metal.
Given that consensus estimates point to a further moderation in inflationary pressures, surprisingly stronger data should lift bets for one more Fed rate hike by the end of this year. This, in turn, could weigh heavily on the Gold price, which is seen as a hedge against inflation. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a further depreciating move for the Gold price. The emergence of fresh selling, however, suggests that the downfall witnessed over the past three weeks or so is still far from being over and suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1932.58
|Today Daily Change
|-4.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1936.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1955.11
|Daily SMA50
|1945.03
|Daily SMA100
|1968.56
|Daily SMA200
|1896.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1946.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1931.51
|Previous Weekly High
|1972.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1925.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1937.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1940.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1929.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1923.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1914.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1945.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1953.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1960.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6500 after mixed China's trade data
AUD/USD is trading under decent selling pressure, eyeing 0.6500 early Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar strength, in the face of hawkish Fed commentary and a negative shift in the market sentiment. Australian sentiment and mixed Chinese trade data fail to impress the Aussie.
USD/JPY recaptures 143.00 amid fresh US Dollar buying
USD/JPY is extending gains beyond 143.00, building on the previous day's goodish rebound from mid-141.00s early Tuesday. The pair benefits from souring risk sentiment-driven broad US Dollar demand and mixed Japanese data.
Gold drops back closer to $1,930 level amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $1,931 area during the Asian session. The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold above a three-and-half-week low touched last Friday.
Upcoming $525 million worth of token unlocks may leave late sellers behind
Token unlocks events in the cryptocurrency realm tend to trigger panic selling, particularly when traders or investors (or both) anticipate a drop in prices. The reverse is true for bull markets, as crypto prices are steered by a progressive demand surge.
Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week
The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.