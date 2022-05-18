Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD downside remains compelling below $1,821 – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price remains vulnerable as the US dollar rebounds amid a damp mood.
- A retreat in the US Treasury yields helps cushion XAU/USD’s downside.
- The path of least resistance appears down for Gold Price.
Gold Price is fluctuating between gains and losses while above the $1,800 mark, licking its wounds after Tuesday’s rejection from the critical $1,836 hurdle. Gold Price faces headwinds from the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as investors fret over the growth and inflation concerns, in the face of the aggressive Fed rate hike expectations. On the other side, the negative shift in the market’s perception of risk has boosted the risk-off flows into the US government bonds, capping the rebound in the Treasury yields across the curve. Retreating yields are offering support to XAU/USD bulls. Looking ahead, in absence of relevant economic data from the US, Gold Price will remain at the mercy of risk sentiment and the dollar dynamics.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a retest of multi-month lows below $1,800
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the Gold Price is keeping its range below a dense cluster of powerful resistance stacked up around $1,817. That supply zone is the convergence of the SMA5 four-hour, Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and one-day.
The next stop for bulls is seen at $1,821, where the SMA100 one-hour and SMA10 four-hour converges with the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Further up, gold buyers will have to battle out the SMA5 one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,825 and $1,828 respectively.
The Fibonacci 38.2% one-week at $1,833 is the level to beat for gold bulls.
On the downside, if the selling bias picks up pace, then the previous day’s low at $1,813 will be taken out.
Gold sellers will then target $1,807 demand area, where the pivot point one-day S1 and the previous low four-hour coincide.
The previous week’s low at $1,799 will then come to the rescue of gold optimists, below which the pivot point one-month S2 at $1,797 will get challenged.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.