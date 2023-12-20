Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains and threatens the 20-day SMA

- The XAU/USD sees a downward shift to around the $2030 level, highlighting a 0.55% decline.
- US yields show weakness, which may limit the downside for the metal.
- Markets are bracing for Friday's inflation data, which is likely to set the pace of the price dynamics for the short term.
In Wednesday's trading session, the XAU/USD Gold spot price witnessed a strong downward trend, currently trading at approximately $2,030. Buyers seem to be taking a step back to consolidate gains as the price stands at highs since May.
Market participants continue to be on edge as they await the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from November, much favored by the Federal Reserve as a key indicator of inflation, due on Friday. The outcome may have an impact on the metals price as it could confirm the markets bet on sooner rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.
Meanwhile, due to the Fed’s dovish shifts, US yields are weak, providing a cushion to the yellow metal as falling US Treasury bond yields tend to ease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals. The 2-year rate is hovering at 4.40%, while the 5 and 10-year yields are at 3.85% and 3.84% (low since July) respectively.
XAU/USD levels to watch
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), despite its negative slope, remains in positive territory while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram lays out red bars which reaffirm an underlying buying pressure; however, their flat nature implies a pause in momentum.
Zooming out, the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) further implicate a bullish stance. Specifically, the pair is notably above the 20,100 and 200-day SMA, suggesting that the buyers still dominate the larger time frames.
Support Levels: $2,020 (20-day SMA), $2,000, $1,980.
Resistance Levels: $2,040, $2,050, $2,070.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2031.2
|Today Daily Change
|-9.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|2040.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2020.12
|Daily SMA50
|1985.55
|Daily SMA100
|1944.82
|Daily SMA200
|1956.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2047.01
|Previous Daily Low
|2021.78
|Previous Weekly High
|2047.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1973.13
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2037.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2031.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2025.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2011.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2000.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2050.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2061.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2076.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
