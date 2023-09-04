Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs back to $1,945 amid bets for Fed rate-hike pause

- Gold price regains positive traction and remains within the striking distance of a one-month top.
- Expectations that the Federal Reserve is down with its rate-hiking cycle underpin the XAU/USD.
- A positive risk tone might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any further gains.
Gold price attracts fresh buying on the first day of a new week and steadily climbs back above the $1,945 level during the Asian session. The XAU/USD remains well within the striking distance of a one-month high, around the $1,952-$1,953 region touched on Friday and seems poised to build on its recent goodish rebound from over a five-month trough, around the $1,885 zone touched in August.
The mixed monthly jobs report released from the United States (US) on Friday ensured that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave interest rates unchanged at its September policy meeting, which, in turn, is seen benefitting the non-yielding Gold price. In fact, the headline NFP showed that the US economy added 187K jobs in August, higher than market expectations. That said, the previous month's reading was revised down from 187K to 157K. Furthermore, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8% from 3.5% in July and Average Hourly Earnings edged lower to 4.3% on a yearly basis from 4.4%. The data points to a slight deterioration in the labour market and gives the Fed less headroom to keep raising interest rates.
The outlook fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) to capitalize on its strong gains registered over the past two trading days and turns out to be another factor lending support to the Gold price. A softer buck tends to underpin demand for US Dollar-denominated commodities, including the XAU/USD. The downside for the USD, however, remains cushioned as the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets might contribute to capping gains for the safe-haven precious metal.
Expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, along with the optimism over more supportive measures from China to shore up economic growth, continue to boost investors' confidence. In fact, China's top economic planner – the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) – said this Monday that it would establish a designated department to bolster the country's faltering private economy. This comes after China increased local dollar liquidity and loosened some mortgage rules last week. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases and a bank holiday in the US, the risk-on flow might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Gold price, at least for now.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.47
|Today Daily Change
|5.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1939.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.12
|Daily SMA50
|1931.27
|Daily SMA100
|1954.29
|Daily SMA200
|1914.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1953.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1934.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1941.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1931.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1923.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1913.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1950.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1960.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1968.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
