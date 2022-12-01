- Gold price rallies back closer to a three-month high amid sustained US Dollar selling.
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s dovish comments continue to weigh on Greenback.
- Sliding US Treasury bond yields further contribute to driving flows toward XAU/USD.
- Traders now await the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for some meaningful impetus.
Gold price gains traction for the third successive day on Thursday and climbs to over a two-week high during the mid-European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,780 level, with bulls eyeing a move beyond the three-month high touched in November.
Powell’s dovish remarks weigh on US Dollar and benefit Gold price
The US Dollar languished near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the wake of the overnight dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. A weaker Greenback turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the Dollar-denominated Gold price. Powell sent a clear message that the US central bank will soften its stance and said that it was time to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.
Declining US Treasury bond yields provides an additional lift to XAU/USD
The prospects for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve contribute to an extension of the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note drops to a nearly two-month low, which continues to weigh on the US Dollar and further benefits the non-yielding Gold price. That said, uncertainty over peak interest rates in the United States might cap the XAU/USD.
US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index eyed for fresh impetus
In fact, Powell warned on Wednesday that interest rates could continue to rise to even higher levels than previously expected, largely due to stubbornly high inflation. Hence, the market focus shifts to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for November. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation is expected to remain well above the 2% target, though signs of easing price pressures could dent the US Dollar and boost Gold price.
Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around Gold price ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs (NFP) on Friday.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the $1,785-$1,786 region should allow Gold price to reclaim the $1,800 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The XAU/USD might then climb to the $1,807-$1,808 region before eventually rallying to the next relevant hurdle near the $1,820 area.
On the flip side, a meaningful slide back below the $1,775 level is likely to find decent support near the $1,762-$1,760 horizontal zone. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers around the $1,740 region. The latter should act as a strong base for Gold price, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1782.05
|Today Daily Change
|12.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1769.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.06
|Daily SMA50
|1691.78
|Daily SMA100
|1712.71
|Daily SMA200
|1796.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1770.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1744.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1760.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1754.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1753.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1736.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1728.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1778.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1786.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1803.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally toward 1.0500 in the early American session. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October from 6.3% in September, triggering a US Dollar selloff ahead of ISM PMI data.
GBP/USD surges past 1.2200 as US Dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed above 1.2200 for the first time since early August on Thursday. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data weighs heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside as focus shifts to the ISM PMI report.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-month highs near $1,790
Gold price surged higher in the early American session on Thursday and reached its highest level in nearly four months at $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 3.6% after soft PCE inflation data from the US, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.