Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remain poised to test $1,831 and $1,837 – Confluence Detector

- Gold bulls take a breather before resuming the post-US inflation uptrend.
- US inflation confirms a March Fed rate hike, DXY traders ‘sell the fact’.
- Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond yields to drive yellow metal.
Gold price is consolidating near weekly highs, as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields this Thursday. The greenback got smashed on ‘sell the fact’ trading after the 7% rise in the US annualized inflation in December cemented a March Fed rate hike, which was almost priced in by the market. Despite the pullback in gold price, the upside bias remains intact, courtesy of a bullish technical setup on the daily chart.
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold price needs to crack strong resistance at $1,826, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
The next critical upside hurdle is pegged at the previous month high of $1,831, above which bulls will aim for the pivot point one-day R2 at $1,837.
A firm break above the latter will open gates for a rally towards the pivot point one-day R3 at $1,845.
On the flip side, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,821 is seen capping immediate pullbacks.
The confluence of the SMA10 four-hour, pivot point one-day S1 and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,819 will be on the sellers’ minds.
Further down, the previous day’s low of $1,815 could be retested, opening floors for a test of $1,812, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week coincide.
