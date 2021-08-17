Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD breaks above $1790 to challenge the $1800 level

“Should the pullback pick up pace, a drop towards Monday’s low of $1771 could be in the offing. The next relevant support is seen at the $1750 psychological level.”

“Gold is facing stiff resistance at the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1790, which aligns near the previous day’s high. A sustained break above the latter is needed to confirm the bullish reversal. Then a test of the 50-DMA at $1800 could be inevitable. Further up, the mildly bullish 100-DMA at $1806 could impede the advance towards the 200-DMA at $1813.”

“US Retail Sales are likely to drop by 0.2% in July vs. 0.6% booked in June while the core figures are seen easing to 0.1% in the reported month. A bigger-than-expected fall could add to the sour market mood, bolstering the greenback’s safe-haven appeal at gold’s expense. However, downbeat data could ease Fed’s tapering expectations, which could help limit gold’s pullback from weekly tops.”

Gold extended its previous week’s bullish momentum into Monday, rallying further to reach the highest levels since August 6 at $1789. On Tuesday, US Retail Sales hold the key for the next direction in XAU/USD, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.