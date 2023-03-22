Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off weekly low, trades above $1,940 ahead of FOMC

- Gold price reverses an intraday dip to a fresh weekly low, though the upside seems limited.
- The USD drops to a fresh multi-week low amid bets for a less hawkish Fed and lends support.
- Easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis act as a headwind ahead of the key FOMC decision.
Gold price struggles for a firm intraday direction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band just above the weekly low touched during the early European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,941-$1,942 region and for now, seems to have stalled this week's sharp pullback from levels beyond the $2,000 psychological mark, or a one-year peak.
Weaker US Dollar benefits Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) drops to its lowest level since February 14 amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soften its hawkish stance. Moreover, the collapse of two mid-size banks in the United States (US) - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - fueled speculations that the Fed might cut interest rates during the second half of the year. This drags the USD lower for the fourth straight day and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. That said, a combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside and warrants some caution for bullish traders.
Easing fears of a banking crisis act as a headwind
The recent news that UBS will rescue Credit Suisse in a $3.24 billion deal helped calm nerves about the contagion risk and prompted investors to cautiously return to riskier assets. This led to a strong two-day rally in the equity markets, which, in turn, resulted in receding demand for traditional safe-haven assets and should as a headwind for Gold price. Moreover, easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis lifts expectations that the Fed will continue its fight against inflation. In fact, the markets are still pricing in a 25 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this Wednesday.
Bets for more rate hikes by major central banks to cap gains
Furthermore, the stronger consumer inflation figures from the United Kingdom (UK) released this Wednesday add pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to hike by 25 bps at the very least on Thursday. This, along with the prospects for additional jumbo rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), should cap the non-yielding Gold price. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders might also prefer to wait for fresh clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will determine the next leg of a directional move for Gold price.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the FOMC monetary policy statement and the updated economic projections, especially the dot plot. Apart from this, investors will closely scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. and provide some meaningful impetus to Gold price.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the $1.955-$1,960 region. A sustained move beyond has the potential to lift the Gold price to the $1,978-$1,980 zone en route to the key $2,000 round figure and the one-year high, around the $2.010 area touched on Monday. On the flip side, the daily low, around the $1,934 level, seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,918 horizontal support. A convincing break below will expose the $1,900 mark, which should act as a strong base for the XAU/USD and a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.1
|Today Daily Change
|4.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1940.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1868.58
|Daily SMA50
|1883.03
|Daily SMA100
|1830.53
|Daily SMA200
|1778.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1985.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1935.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1989.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1867.66
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1954.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1966.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1922.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1903.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1872.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2003.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2021.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.