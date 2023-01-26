Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears need validation from $1,920 and US GDP – Confluence Detector

- Gold buyers struggle around multi-month high, snaps three-day uptrend, but stays comfortable beyond $1,920 support confluence.
- Pre-data anxiety joins fading hawkish bias on Fed to probe XAU/USD bulls.
- Firmer prints of US Q4 GDP, Core PCE could renew bullish bets on FOMC and extend latest pullback.
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats from a nine-month high as bulls await the key US data/events for further directions while aiming for the fresh multi-month peak surrounding the mid-$1,900s. In addition to the cautious mood ahead of the key US growth and inflation data, a light calendar and contrasting plays between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) officials also seem to weigh on the Gold price of late. That said, holidays in China and Fed’s blackout join the ECB’s one-week silence period starting from Thursday to restrict immediate XAU/USD moves.
It’s worth noting that the likely easing in the scheduled top-tier data keeps the central bank watchers on the edge and probing the Gold price of late even as the US Dollar weakness underpins the metal’s upside momentum. Moving on, the macroeconomic numbers will be crucial for the XAU/USD traders as downbeat prints probe the Fed’s rate hike and can allow the quote to refresh the multi-day high. However, dovish expectations are on the table and hence any positive surprise from the data won’t hesitate to trigger the much-awaited pullback in the precious metal price.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls approach $1,967 ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price grinds higher past the $1,920 support confluence including the previous lows on one-day and one-week.
Also putting floor under the Gold price could be the convergence of Fibonacci 38.2% on one-week, 200-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) and the 10-DMA, close to $1,917.
It’s worth noting that Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day and previous weekly top offers immediate support to the Gold price near $1,940. Additionally, a joint of the 5-DMA and 10-SMA on four-hour could test the XAU/USD bears around $1,935.
Meanwhile, previous daily high and four-hour peak probes Gold buyers near $1,950.
However, major attention is given to the $1,963-66 area comprising Pivot Point one-wee R2 and tops marked during late March 2022.
Should the Gold buyers keep the reins past $1,966, the odds of witnessing the $2,000 on the chart can’t be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100 ahead of key US events
AUD/USD is holding minor gains above 0.7100 in a quiet Asian start to Thursday following a more eventful Wednesday where Australian CPI data made for heightened volatility. Ahead of the US Q4 GDP release, the US Dollar is licking its wound, lending support to the pair.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce near 129.50, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY is trading around 129.50, holding its rebound in Thursday's Asian session. The pair almost tested the 129.00 level on the BoJ's January meeting Summary of Opinions. But a pause in the US Dollar decline is aiding USD/JPY ahead of the US GDP data.
Gold bears need validation from $1,920 and US GDP
Gold price retreats from a nine-month high as bulls await the key US data/events for further directions while aiming for the fresh multi-month peak surrounding the mid-$1,900s.
Aptos price up 177% in a week, should APT holders sell or ride?
Aptos price has undergone an incredible rally over the past week that has caught many investors off guard in a good way. This massive run-up could be coming to an end based on technical and on-chain perspectives.
The Fed’s crossroads – hawkish or dovish?
While Flash US PMI declined further in January, the input inflation accelerated. It’s not clear whether the Fed should become more dovish or hawkish – and that impacts gold.