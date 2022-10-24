- Gold price pares the biggest daily jump in three weeks, retreats from one-week high.
- US dollar regains upside momentum after the first weekly loss in three.
- Sour sentiment, hawkish Fed bets underpin DXY rebound ahead of the key US PMI, Q3 GDP.
- XAU/USD stays on the bear’s radar but $1,644 may offer an intermediate halt.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains mildly offered while paring the previous day’s run-up from a monthly low. In doing so, the yellow metal tests the bearish commitments amid a fortnight-long absence of the Fed speakers ahead of November Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). That said, geopolitical fears surrounding the US-China and the Russia-Ukraine subjects joined chatters surrounding Japanese policymakers’ market intervention to recall the US dollar buyers. On the same line could be the fresh jump in the hawkish Fed bets, as well as China’s covid woes, not to forget the political jitters in the UK and between North and South Korea. It should, however, be noted that the cautious mood ahead of the preliminary activity numbers for October and the key central bank meetings, as well as the US Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter (Q3), seems to challenge the gold bears of late.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD treads water as hopes of Fed slowdown offset stronger USD
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price remains above the $1,644 key support despite the latest pullback from a one-week high. The stated level comprises the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day, 5-DMA and Fibonacci 23.6% on one month.
Also acting as minor support is the convergence of the 50-HMA and lower band of the Bollinger on the four-hour play, as well as the Fibonacci 61.8% on weekly, around $1,636.
In a case where the XAU/USD prices remain weak past $1,636, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the latest swing low near $1,617 and the yearly low of $1,614 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, recovery moves may initially dribble around the $1,662 level encompassing Fibonacci 38.2% monthly.
Following that, pivot point one-day R1, SMA 100 on the 4H and upper band of the hourly Bollinger, near $1,672, will be important to watch for fresh impulse as the break of which could quickly direct the XAU/USD bulls towards the $1,700 threshold.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps pullback from 50-DMA near 1.1300
GBP/USD stays defensive around a one-month-long support line, after reversing from the highest levels in a week, to 1.1300 during early Monday morning in Europe. The Cable pair reverses from the 50-DMA while declining back towards an upward-sloping support line from Sep 28.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 as market’s anxiety propels DXY, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 0.9840 while keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top during early Monday. The major currency pair prints the first daily loss in three while paring the previous weekly gains amid mixed sentiment and volatile markets.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold treads water as hopes of Fed slowdown offset stronger USD
Gold attracts fresh selling near the $1,670 area, or over a one-week high touched earlier this Monday, though the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being. The US dollar is back in demand on the first day of a new week.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend. An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.