- Gold stays firmer around monthly top, edges higher during three-day uptrend.
- Upbeat sentiment, softer USD battles mixed headlines concerning China and pre-NFP anxiety to test the bulls.
- Recent US employment numbers raised doubts on firmer NFP, suggesting further upside for XAUUSD in that case.
- US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
Gold Price (XAU/USD) dribbles around $1,870, after an uptick to refresh the one-month high during Friday’s initial Asian session, as the NFP-linked caution takes momentum away. Also challenging the gold prices could be the recently mixed headlines concerning China and a rebound in the US Treasury yields.
That said, the yellow metal rose the most in a fortnight the previous day after the US Dollar Index portrayed the biggest daily slump in two weeks. That said, softer US data and indecision among the Fed policymakers seemed to have triggered the US dollar’s pullback, as well as propelled the gold prices.
It’s worth noting that the early signal of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), namely the US ADP Employment Change eased to 128K for May, versus 300K forecasts and a downwardly revised 202K previous reading. The Weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, on the other hand, dropped to 200K compared to 210K anticipated and 211K prior. Further, Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs both improved in Q1, to -7.3% and 12.6% respectively, compared to -7.5% and 11.6% figures for market consensus. Furthermore, US Factory Orders for April softened to 0.3%, from a revised 1.8% in March and 0.7% forecast.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Lael Brainard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester repeated the statements suggesting higher odds favoring the Fed’s aggression in rate hikes.
On a different page, “‘All options are on the table’ regarding tariff decisions on Chinese imports,” said Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi during a Reuters interview on Thursday. “USTR is seeking a 'strategic realignment' with China, tariff structure that 'makes sense',” added the diplomat.
While portraying the mood, the Wall Street benchmarks rose the most in a week whereas US Treasury yields remained pressured. At the latest, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but the US Treasury yields pause the previous fall around 2.92%, suggesting the market’s cautious optimism.
Moving on, gold traders will pay attention to the US jobs report for May, as well as ISM Services PMI for the said month, for fresh impulses.
Technical analysis
Gold buyers cheer a clear upside break of a five-week-old descending trend line to refresh a one-month high, with a tepid tick.
The upside momentum also gains support from firmer MACD and RSI, suggesting further advances towards the key $1,875-76 hurdle comprising a joint of the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA.
A clear run-up beyond the $1,875 will quickly propel the quote towards the $1,890 resistance level, including March’s low and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the January-March upside.
On the flip side, pullback moves need to stay beyond the previous resistance line, now support around $1,857, to keep gold buyers hopeful.
Should the quote drop below $1,857, the odds of witnessing a downside towards $1,820 and to the $1,800 threshold can’t be ruled out.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1869.9
|Today Daily Change
|1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1868.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.65
|Daily SMA50
|1894.41
|Daily SMA100
|1888.5
|Daily SMA200
|1841.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1870.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1844.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1854.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1834.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1878.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1887.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1904.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews six-week high on the way to 0.7315 resistance
AUD/USD extends the latest north-run towards refreshing the six-week high around 0.7280 during Friday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair rises for the third consecutive day while staying inside a three-week-long ascending trend channel.
EUR/USD portrays pre-NFP anxiety around 1.0750 despite upbeat options market signals
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0750, after rising the most in a fortnight while bouncing off a two-week low. The major currency pair repeats the typical pre-NFP trading behavior amid a lack of major data/events.
Gold approaches $1,875 hurdle with eyes on US NFP
Gold stays firmer around monthly top, edges higher during three-day uptrend. XAU/USD dribbles around $1,870, after an uptick to refresh the one-month high during Friday’s initial Asian session, as the NFP-linked caution takes momentum away.
XRP could fall as the cryptocurrency market reacts to geopolitical shifts and gun control proposals
XRP price is likely to fall into the mid $0.30s again. Traders should keep the digital remittance token on their watchlist in hopes of catching a profitable trade. XRP price is still on pace for more decline.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!