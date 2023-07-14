Gold Price Forecast: No further upside potential on XAU/USD – Commerzbank

The Gold price gained significantly following the publication of US inflation data on Wednesday. Economists at Commerzbank analyze XAU/USD outlook.
The market now only expects one more rate hike by the Fed
The Gold price has gained considerably, primarily thanks to the declining US inflation figures. After all, this makes it appear likely that the (US) rate hike cycle will soon come to an end: the market now envisages only one last rate increase at the end of July.
We agree and therefore expect prices to trend sideways in the coming weeks. They are likely to continue rising if the market begins discussing the subject of rate cuts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.1200 as the US Dollar clings to modest recovery gains after better-than-expected confidence data. The pair is up more than 200 pips week and remains on track to post its highest weekly close since February 2022.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3100, looks to post strong weekly gains
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.3100 following the impressive rally that saw the pair reach its highest level in over a year near 1.3150. The US UoM Consumer Confidence for July came in higher than expected, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
Gold edges lower toward $1,950 as US yields rebound
After having spent the first half of the day in a tight channel near $1,960, gold price edged lower in the American session on Friday. Following the upbeat confidence data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.8%, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.
MULN stock gains 9% in Friday premarket after Thursday rally
After faltering at the beginning of the week, MULN stock is making a comeback in the second half. Dropping more than 26% through Wednesday, MULN stock took back 10.7% on Thursday and has added as much as 9% in Friday’s premarket.