Gold Price Forecast: Focus is back on $1,850 and $1,835 for XAU/USD bears – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price knocked down by the US dollar resurgence on recession fears.
- Bond massacre triggered US yields rally, adding to the weight on XAU/USD.
- Gold markets remain positioned for the next leg lower amid a dramatic week.
Gold Price is licking its wounds after failing another attempt to find a foothold above the $1,900 mark. The less hawkish Fed-led dollar sell-off turned out to be temporary, as recession fears hit the market after the BOE’s warning and triggered massive risk-off flows into the safe-haven greenback. ‘Sell everything’ mode returned, as bond markets tumbled alongside equities. Amid uncertain economic times, in the face of the Ukraine crisis and China’s covid lockdowns, the king dollar will remain the go-to asset at the expense of gold price.
Also read: US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that Gold Price is attempting a minor bounce, looking to recapture the critical resistance at $1,874, which is the intersection of the previous day’s, month’s and week’s low.
The SMA5 one-day at $1,878 will be probed if gold bulls flex their muscles on the road to recovery.
Further up, gold buyers would aim for the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,881, above which a fresh upswing towards $1,887 will be in the offing. That level is the confluence of the SMA50 four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Alternatively, the immediate support is seen at the pivot point one-week S1 at $1,869. The next downside target is envisioned at the pivot point one-day S1 at $1,863.
A sharp sell-off on a sustained breach of the latter cannot be ruled out towards the $1,850 demand area, where the pivot point one-month S1 coincides with the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
The straw that will break gold bulls’ neck is pegged at $1,835, the SMA200 one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7100 as USD rebound eclipses RBA Monetary Policy Statement
AUD/USD is dropping back below 0.7100 following the release of the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement. The RBA statement sharply revises the inflation forecasts. But a renewed upside in the US dollar is weighing on the aussie's ahead of the critical NFP.
EUR/USD: 20-EMA rejection seems lucrative for greenback bulls, 1.0360 eyed
The EUR/USD pair has slipped lower after struggling to sustain above the round level resistance of 1.0540. The asset witnessed a sheer downside after sensing rejection from its crucial barricade at 1.0643 on Thursday.
Gold: Focus is back on $1,850 and $1,835 for the bears
Gold Price is licking its wounds after failing another attempt to find a foothold above the $1,900 mark. The less hawkish Fed-led dollar sell-off turned out to be temporary, as recession fears hit the market after the BOE’s warning and triggered massive risk-off flows into the safe-haven greenback.
Bitcoin price is positioned for a crash below $30,000
Bitcoin price is threatening new 2022 lows as it closes in on a nearly 10% daily loss. Bitcoin price hammered lower with stocks and other risk-on markets. After a major rally yesterday, all of those gains have been eliminated. Bears may
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 21 NFP prints*.