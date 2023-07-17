- Gold has sensed decent buying interest around $1,950.00 as investors hope only one interest rate hike is left in the Fed inflation-control toolkit.
- The sentiment of United States households has improved as inflation has softened beyond expectations.
- Hot discussions about the introduction of gold-backed currency by BRICS have improved the appeal for Gold.
Gold (XAU/USD) price has picked up strength after confidently defending the crucial support of $1,950.00 on Monday. The recovery move in the precious metal is backed by an extended weakness in the US Dollar due to easing inflationary pressures in the United States and discussions about an introduction of gold-backed currency by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) whose motive could be easing the dependence on the Greenback.
Consistently softening of United States inflation amid a stable labor market has improved the sentiment of consumers. Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index logged fresh 21-month highs as the burden of high inflation upon households is receding. As inflation has turned out softer than expected and the labor market is also releasing heat, investors are awaiting the release of the US Retail Sales data for further guidance.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price rebounds as US Dollar remains subdued
- Gold price has made a recovery move after building a base around $1,950.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to revive.
- The US Dollar logged a maximum decline on a weekly basis since November as investors are hoping that interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) will find a peak at 5.25-5.50%.
- Optimism about only one more interest rate hike from the Fed among investors has built due to consistently declining inflation and the labor market conditions have started releasing heat.
- United States inflation report demonstrated a nominal pace in June due to higher interest rates by the Fed and tight credit conditions by US commercial and regional banks.
- US regional banks have inculcated more filters on the credit-disbursement process to maintain asset quality.
- Contrary to investors’ expectations, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Christopher Waller believe that two more interest rate hikes by the year-end are appropriate.
- Chicago Fed Bank Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that inflation is still higher than where the Fed wants it to be but has shown progress.” Goolsbee reiterated that central bank policymakers are on a "golden path" to containing inflation without triggering recession.
- Market mood is a little cautious as US corporate has started releasing earnings data.
- Meanwhile, consumer sentiment in the United States has improved significantly in which major contributors are declining inflation and a stable labor market. The University of Michigan reported on Friday that the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) has logged the highest reading since November 21 at 72.6.
- Preliminary forward five-year consumer inflation expectations matched expectations at 3.1% vs. the prior release of 3.0%.
- This week, investors will keep their focus on the US Retail Sales data, which will be printed on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT.
- Investors are anticipating an expansion in retail demand at a higher pace of 0.5% than the former pace of 0.3%. Retail Sales excluding automobiles are expected to post a 0.3% expansion vs. the prior release of 0.1%.
- Persistent demand from US households could elevate bets for a small interest rate hike from the Fed in its July monetary policy meeting.
- Recovery in the Gold price is also backed by heavy discussions about the introduction of a new Gold-backed currency by the BRICS alliance. The agenda looks clear to avoid heavy dependence on the US Dollar.
- According to the World Gold Council, 71% of global central banks are planning to significantly increase their Gold purchases in the next 6 months by an estimated total of 700 metric tons – worth $49 billion before year-end.
Technical Analysis: Gold price eyes a Rounded Bottom breakout
Gold price is gathering strength to deliver a breakout of the Rounded Bottom chart pattern. A breakout of the aforementioned pattern would send Gold bulls into new territory. Gold bulls would manage to deliver a breakout of the Rounded Bottom by confidently surpassing the horizontal resistance plotted around $1,970.00.
Momentum oscillators are conveyed a non-directional performance as a fresh economic trigger is required for further action
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
