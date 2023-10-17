Gold price edges lower amid receding safe-haven demand, downside seems limited

Share:

Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday.

A positive risk tone, along with elevated US bond yields, continues to weigh on the metal.

Geopolitical risk and the uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path should help limit losses.

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the $1,908 area and meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Tuesday. This marks the second successive day of a negative move for the precious metal and is sponsored by a positive risk tone, which tends to undermine traditional safe-haven assets. Apart from this, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), turn out to be another factor weighing on the non-yielding yellow metal.

That said, the raging Israel-Hamas conflict might continue to benefit the Gold price. This, along with growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged for the second straight time in November, should lend some support to the XAU/USD. Dovish Fed expectations, meanwhile, keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and should further help limit losses for the US Dollar-denominated commodity. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech on Thursday.

Powell's comments will be scrutinized closely for cues about the future interest rate decisions, which, in turn, will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the Gold price. In the meantime, the recent failure near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants caution before positioning for the resumption of a strong recovery move from the $1,810 region, or a multi-month low touched on October 6.

Gold price might continue to attract some haven flows in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which might broaden into a wider proxy war with Iran.

The Israel Defence Forces chief said the army will soon enter the Gaza Strip to decimate the Hamas terror group.

Israel had urged Palestinians to evacuate to the southern area of the Gaza City enclave ahead of an expected large-scale ground assault against the terror attacks,

The US military ordered a second carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean as part of its efforts to deter Iran and its proxies from expanding the conflict.

Iran has repeatedly warned that a ground invasion of the long-blockaded Gaza would be met with a response from other fronts.

"The possibility of pre-emptive action by the resistance axis is expected in the coming hours," Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated on Monday that the central bank should hold rates steady in the absence of some turn in the data.

The US consumer inflation figures released last week, however, kept the door open for one more Fed rate hike move by the year-end.

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed remain supportive of elevated US bond yields and continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar.

Traders now look to the US Retail Sales data for some impetus, though the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech on Thursday.

The US Retail Sales possibly grew by 0.3% in September, while sales excluding automobiles are expected to register a modest rise of 0.2% during the reported month.

Technical Analysis: Gold price manages to hold above 100-day SMA support near the $1,900 round-figure mark

From a technical perspective, any subsequent decline is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $1,900 round-figure mark, which coincides with the 100-day SMA. This, in turn, should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken will make the Gold price vulnerable to slide further towards the next relevant support near the $1,868 horizontal zone en route to the $1,860-1,855 region.

On the flip side, the 200-day SMA, nearing Friday’s swing high, around the $1,932-1,933 zone, might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and lift the Gold price towards the $1,945-1,947 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter will set the stage for a further appreciating move towards the $1,970 region.

