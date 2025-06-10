- Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from a one-week trough.
- The emergence of some USD buying and trade optimism weighed on the XAU/USD pair.
- Fed rate cut bets, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks could support the commodity.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and drops to the $3,300 neighborhood in the last hour, closer to a one-week low touched the previous day. The optimism over US-China trade talks undermines safe-haven assets, which, along with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand, turn out to be key factors exerting downward pressure on the bullion.
However, the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further in 2025 might keep a lid on any meaningful USD appreciation. Furthermore, persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East should help limit losses for the Gold price. This warrants caution for the XAU/USD bears ahead of US inflation figures.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is pressured by receding safe-haven demand and a stronger USD
- Chinese and US officials extend the new round of trade talks in London to a second day on Tuesday, fueling hopes for a deal between the world's two largest economies. This remains supportive of a generally positive risk tone and prompts fresh selling around the safe-haven Gold price during the Asian session on Tuesday.
- A stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released on Friday dampened hopes for imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. This assists the US Dollar to regain positive traction and turns out to be another factor that contributes to driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
- However, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that traders are still pricing in a nearly 60% chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates at its September monetary policy meeting. This, along with concerns about the US government's financial health, fails to assist the USD to capitalize on its intraday move higher.
- On the geopolitical front, Russia launched a massive airstrike on Ukraine and fired nearly 500 drones and missiles. This marks a further escalation of the conflict in the three-year-old war and might hold back the XAU/USD bears from placing aggressive bets in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) are due for release on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The crucial inflation figures should provide some cues about the Fed's future rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the commodity.
Gold price needs to find acceptance below $3,300 for bears to seize short-term control
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure to find acceptance above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent slide favors the XAU/USD bears. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and back the case for further intraday losses. Some follow-through selling below the $3,294-3,293 area, or the overnight swing low, will reaffirm the bearish outlook and make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $3,246-3,245 area (May 29 swing low) en route to the $3,200 neighborhood.
On the flip side, the 100-hour SMA, currently pegged near the $3,333-3.334 area might continue to act as an immediate hurdle. A sustained strength beyond could trigger an intraday short-covering move and lift the Gold price to the $3.352-3,353 hurdle. The momentum could extend further towards the $3,377-3,378 resistance, which if cleared should allow the XAU/USD to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $3,400 round figure.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.25%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.26%
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|-0.32%
|-0.29%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.35%
|-0.35%
|-0.19%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|0.08%
|AUD
|0.08%
|0.32%
|0.19%
|0.35%
|0.14%
|0.05%
|0.21%
|NZD
|0.03%
|0.29%
|0.17%
|0.35%
|0.10%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|-0.21%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3550 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD edges lower in the European session on Tuesday but manages to hold above 1.3550. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in the three months to April, as expected. Markets await the outcome of US-China trade talks.
EUR/USD slips below 1.1400 mark amid notable USD strength, downside seems limited
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move higher and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.1435 region during the Asian session on Tuesday. The intraday slide is sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand and drags spot prices back below the 1.1400 round figure in the last hour.
Gold price drops to $3,300 neighborhood amid modest USD strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from a one-week trough. The emergence of some USD buying and trade optimism weighed on the XAU/USD pair. Fed rate cut bets, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks could support the commodity.
Hypeliquid inches toward its all-time high, breakout to $46 in sight
Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, is extending its gains on Tuesday, just inches away from the all-time high of $39.96. On-chain and derivatives data support the price rally as HYPE’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked are rising.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.