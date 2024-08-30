The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

The Gold price edges lower on the day. The precious metal remains capped under a five-month-old ascending channel upper boundary and the all-time high. However, the overall outlook of the precious metal is strongly in favor of the bulls on the daily timeframe, with the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 60.75, suggesting potential bullish momentum in the near term. The key resistance level for the yellow metal is seen near the confluence of the all-time high and the upper boundary of the trend channel of $2,530. Further north, the next hurdle emerges at the $2,600 psychological mark. On the other hand, the initial downside target for XAU/USD could be the $2,500 round figure. A decisive break below this level could expose further downside potential towards $2,432 (the low of August 15) en route to $2,382 (100-day EMA).

Gold price (XAU/USD) loses traction amid the firmer US Dollar (USD) on Friday. The upbeat US growth report and Initial Jobless Claims have pushed back the expectation of a deeper rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, which weighs on the non-yielding gold. Nonetheless, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine might boost the safe-haven demand, benefiting the yellow metal. Investors will closely monitor the US inflation data for further insights on the potential size of the Fed rate cut. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is estimated to show an increase of 2.7% YoY in July, compared to 2.6% in June. A softer-than-expected PCE reading could trigger the Fed to start a rate-cutting cycle, which acts as a tailwind for XAU/USD.

