- Gold price attracts sellers for the second straight day amid a broadly stronger USD.
- The risk-off mood and sliding US bond yields do little to support the precious metal.
- Traders now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some follow-through selling for the second successive day and drops to over a two-week trough, around the $2,860 region during the Asian session on Friday. Bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would stick to its hawkish stance on the back of still-elevated inflation assist the US Dollar (USD) to prolong this week's recovery move from the lowest level since December 10. This turns out to be a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, the intraday slide could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US inflation data, which might influence the Fed's interest rate outlook and determine the near-term trajectory for the Gold price. That said, the uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and the risk-off mood could lend support to the safe-haven precious metal. Furthermore, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields should limit losses for the XAU/USD pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines amid a broadly stronger USD
- Data released on Thursday revealed that inflation in the US continues to rise and backs the case for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady. This assists the US Dollar in building on its recovery from over a two-month low and drags the non-yielding Gold price to over a two-week low on Friday.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis published the second reading of the US Gross Domestic Product, which showed that the economy expanded as estimated previously, by a 2.3% annualized pace during the final quarter of 2024. Moreover, the GDP Price Index rose 2.4% compared to the initial estimate of 2.2%.
- This comes on top of worries that US President Donald Trump's policies would reignite inflation. Furthermore, Fed officials remain wary of future interest rate cuts amid sticky inflation, which continues to underpin the USD and contributes to driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said on Thursday that recent surveys indicated a rise in consumer inflation expectations and that the central bank must stay focused on fully containing price pressures.
- Adding to this, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack noted that interest rates are likely on hold for the time being as inflation data starts to pose a growing problem for central policymakers.
- Separately, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker noted that progress toward the 2% inflation target has slowed and that the policy rate remains restrictive to continue putting downward pressure on inflation.
- Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due later during the North American session. The crucial inflation data will influence the Fed's interest rate outlook, which will drive the USD and provide some meaningful impetus to the XAU/USD pair.
- Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from Trump's tariff plans. In fact, Trump said that his proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico would come into effect on March 4 as scheduled and has also threatened to announce a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union.
Gold price bears retain intraday control while below the 23.6% Fibo. level support breakpoint
From a technical perspective, the latest leg down has now dragged the Gold price below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-February rally. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, and support prospects for an extension of this week's corrective pullback from the all-time peak. Some follow-through selling below the $2,856-2,855 horizontal zone will reaffirm the negative bias and drag the XAU/USD pair to the next relevant support near the $2,834 region en route to the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $2,815-2,810 region. This is closely followed by the $2,800 mark, which if broken decisively will suggest that the commodity has topped out and also pave the way for deeper losses.
On the flip side, momentum back above the $2,867 area (23.6% Fibo. level) might now confront stiff resistance near the Asian session peak, around the $2,885 region, ahead of the $2,900 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter could lift the Gold price further towards the $2,915 horizontal support breakpoint, which should now act as a key pivotal point. Some follow-through buying will shift the bias back in favor of bullish traders and expose the all-time peak, around the $2,956 region, with some intermediate hurdle near the $2,934 zone.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.35%
|0.59%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|0.18%
|0.42%
|-0.16%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|0.36%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|0.24%
|0.48%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.19%
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.37%
|0.62%
|0.03%
|AUD
|-0.35%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.24%
|-0.37%
|0.24%
|-0.34%
|NZD
|-0.59%
|-0.42%
|-0.36%
|-0.48%
|-0.62%
|-0.24%
|-0.58%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.34%
|0.58%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays vulnerable toward 0.6200 ahead of US PCE data
AUD/USD sits at monthly lows, nearing 0.6200 early Friday. Traders remain risk averse amid US tariff threats, underpinning the safe-haven US Dollar and dragging the pair lower. All eyes now remain on the US PCE inflation data for fresh trading impulse.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continue to sell off
Bitcoin price continues declining on Friday after falling more than 15% this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 24% and 21%, respectively.
USD/JPY holds losses near 149.50 amid risk aversion
USD/JPY remains under decent selling pressure to trade near 149.50 in Friday's Asian trading. Despite dismal Tokyo CPI and Japan's Retail Trade data, the Japanese Yen stands resilient due to risk aversion. The US Treasury bond yields sell-off weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US PCE data.
Gold price remains depressed near two-week low amid modest USD strength
Gold price attracts sellers for the second straight day amid a broadly stronger USD. The risk-off mood and sliding US bond yields do little to support the precious metal. Traders now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.