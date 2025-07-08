- Gold drops over 1% as US Dollar and Treasury yields strengthen.
- Trump delays tariff deadline to August 1, calming trade nerves.
- Traders scale back 2025 Fed cut expectations to just 48 basis points.
Gold price is plunging over 1% on Tuesday during the North American session as appetite for its safe-haven demand diminished, although US President Donald Trump announced that the first tariff letters had been sent to some of the US's trade partners. Additionally, the US Dollar's recovery and heightened US Treasury yields exert downward pressure on the precious metal, which trades at $3,297 after reaching a high of $3,345.
Sentiment has improved, as depicted by the major US equity indices. On Monday, Trump imposed tariffs within the 25% to 40% range on 14 countries, although he decided to push back the July 9 deadline to August 1, stating that no further extensions would be warranted. Policymakers from Japan and South Korea said they would try to negotiate with the US, seeking a reduction of levies.
The jump in US Treasury yields also pressures the bullion price, as investors priced out rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Data from the Chicago Board of Trade revealed that market players are eyeing 48 basis points (bps) of easing in 2025.
Traders are awaiting the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday. After that, the docket will feature the release of Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 5.
Daily digest market movers: Gold pressured despite witnessing the largest inflow to Gold ETFs
- Gold’s uptrend is questionable as it approaches strong support near $3,250. High US Treasury yields and a strong US Dollar are weighing on the yellow metal. The US 10-year Treasury note yield rose four basis points to 4.423%. US real yields are also up four bps at 2.073%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of currencies, advances 0.20% to 97.70.
- US President Donald Trump commented that the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should resign immediately and that the August 1 deadline is fixed. He stated that some tariff letters are at a rate of 60% or 70%. Regarding the European Union (EU), he said the EU is treating the US very nicely, that’s why he refrained from sending the letter.
- Trump added that he could have been harsher on trade and announced that he would impose duties on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and copper, which he said would result in tariffs of around 50%.
- The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index edged down to 98.6 in June, slightly below expectations of 98.7 and a decline from May’s reading of 98.8. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in the number of respondents citing excessive inventories.
- Even though XAU/USD remains pressured, the World Gold Council (WGC) announced that Gold ETFs drew the largest inflow in five years during the first half of 2025. “Gold ETFs recorded an inflow of $38 billion in the first half of 2025 with their collective holdings rising by 397.1 metric tons of Gold.” The total holdings by the end of June rose to 3,615.9 tons, the largest since August 2022.
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) revealed that it added 70,000 tons, meaning that the central bank’s Gold reserves increased by 1.1 million since purchases resumed last November.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price collapses towards $3,300
Gold’s uptrend remains in play, but it seems that buyers are losing steam. It is worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) triggered a ‘sell signal’ as the index crossed below 50, an indication that sellers are outweighing buyers.
From a price action perspective, XAU/USD needs to clear the June 30 low of $3,246 to pave the way for further downside, with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,181 eyed, followed by the May 15 low of $3,120.
Conversely, if XAU/USD climbs back above the 50-day SMA $3,320, expect a test of $3,350.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks down 1.1700 to hit fresh lows
EUR/USD stays on the defensive on Tuesday, breaching below the key support at 1.1700 to reach new two-week lows test as the US Dollar's bullish impulse remains well in place. Meanwhile, investors remain confident that the European Union and the United States will reach a trade deal.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3540
GBP/USD now manages to bounce off earlier lows near 1.3520, regaining some upside traction amid the generalised weakness in the risk complex and the continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback. The cautious market attitude supports the US Dollar and keeps Cable's performance low as investors continue to concentrate on US trade policy rumours.
Gold pierces $3,300 and aims for lower lows
Following Monday's volatile action, Gold continues to build on recent losses and now challenges the $3,300 region per troy ounce. The Greenback remains firm and US Treasury bond rates continue to increase as the Trump administration pushes the tariff deadline to August 1, preventing the XAU/USD from swinging north.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.