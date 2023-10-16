Share:

Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday’s rise to a multi-week high.

Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts some profit-taking amid elevated US bond yields.

Israel-Hamas conflict and dovish Fed expectations should help limit any meaningful downfall for the XAU/USD.

Gold price (XAU/USD) rallied to over a three-week high, around the $1,932-1,933 area on Friday in the wake of the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.

Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the momentum beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This, along with elevated US Treasury bond yields, prompts some profit-taking around the Gold price on the first day of a new week. The XAU/USD extends its steady descent through the European session, albeit manages to hold above the $1,900 mark amid a subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. A softer Greenback tends to benefit US Dollar-denominated commodities, including the XAU/USD.

Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path and important macro releases from China – the world's second-largest economy – before placing fresh directional bets around the Gold price. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index from the United States (US). This, along with Fedspeaks and the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the safe-haven metal.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price retreats further from multi-week high; downside seems limited

Gold price rallied nearly 3.5% on Friday and recorded strong gains of over 5.2% for the week – the most since March.

An escalation in conflict between Hamas and Israeli troops provided a strong boost to the safe-haven XAU/USD.

The evacuation deadline issued by the Israeli military to the residents of northern Gaza has already been exhausted.

The Israeli military has positioned armoured vehicles and could launch a large-scale ground assault in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) had announced that they are prepared for a coordinated attack involving air, ground, and naval forces.

Meanwhile, Iran warned of far-reaching consequences if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.

Israel also faces the possibility of a separate conflict on its northern border with Lebanon after artillery exchanges with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The US consumer sentiment deteriorates in October and reaffirms expectations that the Fed will leave rates unchanged for the second consecutive month in November.

The US bond yields remain elevated amid speculations that the Fed might be still far from ending its policy-tightening cycle and bets for one more rate hike by the year-end.

Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts traders to take some profit-taking around the Gold price, especially after Friday's strong rally.

Technical Analysis: Gold price targets 100-day SMA support near $1,900 mark

From a technical perspective, any subsequent decline is more likely to find decent support near the $1,900 round-figure mark. The said handle coincides with the 100-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below could make the Gold price vulnerable to test the next relevant support near the $1,868 horizontal zone before dropping to the $1,860-1,855 region.

On the flip side, bulls might now wait for some follow-through buying beyond Friday’s swing high, around the $1,932-1,933 zone, before placing fresh bets. The Gold price might then accelerate the momentum towards the $1,945-1,947 heavy supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for a further appreciating move.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.02% -0.02% -0.20% -0.06% -0.30% -0.09% EUR 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% -0.16% -0.05% -0.26% -0.08% GBP 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% -0.16% -0.05% -0.27% -0.06% CAD 0.02% -0.01% 0.02% -0.17% -0.05% -0.27% -0.05% AUD 0.19% 0.17% 0.16% 0.18% 0.13% -0.10% 0.09% JPY 0.07% 0.06% 0.04% 0.03% -0.12% -0.23% -0.02% NZD 0.28% 0.26% 0.27% 0.27% 0.11% 0.22% 0.17% CHF 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.06% -0.07% 0.03% -0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).