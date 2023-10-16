- Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday’s rise to a multi-week high.
- Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts some profit-taking amid elevated US bond yields.
- Israel-Hamas conflict and dovish Fed expectations should help limit any meaningful downfall for the XAU/USD.
Gold price (XAU/USD) rallied to over a three-week high, around the $1,932-1,933 area on Friday in the wake of the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the momentum beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This, along with elevated US Treasury bond yields, prompts some profit-taking around the Gold price on the first day of a new week. The XAU/USD extends its steady descent through the European session, albeit manages to hold above the $1,900 mark amid a subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. A softer Greenback tends to benefit US Dollar-denominated commodities, including the XAU/USD.
Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path and important macro releases from China – the world's second-largest economy – before placing fresh directional bets around the Gold price. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index from the United States (US). This, along with Fedspeaks and the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the safe-haven metal.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price retreats further from multi-week high; downside seems limited
- Gold price rallied nearly 3.5% on Friday and recorded strong gains of over 5.2% for the week – the most since March.
- An escalation in conflict between Hamas and Israeli troops provided a strong boost to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- The evacuation deadline issued by the Israeli military to the residents of northern Gaza has already been exhausted.
- The Israeli military has positioned armoured vehicles and could launch a large-scale ground assault in the Gaza Strip.
- The Israel Defence Force (IDF) had announced that they are prepared for a coordinated attack involving air, ground, and naval forces.
- Meanwhile, Iran warned of far-reaching consequences if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.
- Israel also faces the possibility of a separate conflict on its northern border with Lebanon after artillery exchanges with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
- The US consumer sentiment deteriorates in October and reaffirms expectations that the Fed will leave rates unchanged for the second consecutive month in November.
- The US bond yields remain elevated amid speculations that the Fed might be still far from ending its policy-tightening cycle and bets for one more rate hike by the year-end.
- Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts traders to take some profit-taking around the Gold price, especially after Friday's strong rally.
Technical Analysis: Gold price targets 100-day SMA support near $1,900 mark
From a technical perspective, any subsequent decline is more likely to find decent support near the $1,900 round-figure mark. The said handle coincides with the 100-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below could make the Gold price vulnerable to test the next relevant support near the $1,868 horizontal zone before dropping to the $1,860-1,855 region.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for some follow-through buying beyond Friday’s swing high, around the $1,932-1,933 zone, before placing fresh bets. The Gold price might then accelerate the momentum towards the $1,945-1,947 heavy supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for a further appreciating move.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.20%
|-0.06%
|-0.30%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.27%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.05%
|-0.27%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.18%
|0.13%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|JPY
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.28%
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.27%
|0.11%
|0.22%
|0.17%
|CHF
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0550 despite cautious mood
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0550 amid a broadly softer US Dollar early Monday. Further upside in the pair, however, appears elusive amid escalating Hamas-Israel geopolitical risks. Focus shifts to ECB- and Fed-speak for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.2150 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is gaining traction above the mid-1.2100s in the European morning on Monday. The softer US Dollar lends some support to the pair amid a cautious risk tone on geopolitical fears. All eyes remain on Tuesday's key UK wage inflation data and US Retail Sales.
Gold price faces rejection near 200-day SMA, corrects from three-week highs
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday’s rise to a multi-week high. Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts some profit-taking amid elevated US bond yields. Israel-Hamas conflict and Fedspeak in focus.
Pepe Coin run will not happen until PEPE breaks and holds above approximately $0….8045
Pepe coin price continues to struggle despite being the meme coin sensation at one point in its lifetime. The frog-themed token has taken to the trend seen among its peers in the meme coin ecosystem, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, among others.
Middle East tension set to continue to weigh on markets
Friday’s sell-off came about primarily over concerns over further escalation in the Middle East which kept investors cautious, while better than expected US bank earnings numbers helped US markets to hang onto their weekly gains.