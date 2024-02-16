Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines amid modest US Dollar uptick

- Gold price is seen consolidating in a narrow trading band above the $2,000 mark on Friday.
- Rising US bond yields underpin the USD and cap the yellow metal amid a positive risk tone.
- Reviving bets for an early Fed rate cut and geopolitical risks lend support to the commodity.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to build on the previous day's positive move and oscillates in a narrow range above the $2,000 psychological mark during the Asian session on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helps revive the US Dollar (USD) demand, which, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, turn out to be key factors capping the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. That said, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates soon, bolstered by the weaker-than-anticipated US Retail Sales report released on Thursday, act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might continue to lend some support to the Gold price. Even from a technical perspective, this week's failure to find bearish acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful downside for the XAU/USD. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the Producer Price Index (PPI), Housing Starts and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD and provide some impetus to the commodity.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price lacks any firm intraday direction amid mixed fundamental cues
- A combination of diverging forces fails to assist the Gold price to capitalize on this week's modest recovery from its lowest level since November 13.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds above 4.0% and helps revive the USD demand, capping the upside for the XAU/USD.
- Thursday's dismal US data lifts hopes for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve and boosts investors' confidence, further undermining the safe-haven metal.
- Bets for 25 basis points rate cut in May edged up to 40% and the odds for a move in June stood at 80% following the release of weaker US Retail Sales.
- The Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales declined sharply by 0.8% in January and sales excluding auto contracted by 0.6% last month.
- A separate report showed that import prices posted their biggest gain in nearly two years and jumped by 0.8% in January, the yearly rate fell 1.3%.
- Meanwhile, Jobless Claims declined by 8K from 220K in the previous week, to a one-month low level of 212K during the week ended February 10.
- Atlanta Fed President Bostic said on Thursday that the US central bank has made solid progress in lowering inflation and will soon contemplate cutting rates.
- Bostic added that a strong economy argues for patience in adjusting monetary policy and that the Fed does not face urgency to cut interest rates.
- The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its fighter jets began a series of strikes in Lebanon, raising the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
- Traders now look to the US Producer Price Index for cues about the Fed's future policy decision and rate-cut path, which might provide a fresh impetus.
- Friday's US economic docket also features the release of Housing Starts and the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February.
- This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bears await a sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day SMA
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the $2,015 level. Some follow-through buying should allow the Gold price to test the 50-day SMA, currently around the $2,030 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains beyond the $2,044-2,045 intermediate hurdle, towards the $2,065 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, currently around the $1,992-1,991 area, could act as immediate support ahead of the $1,984 region, or a two-month low touched on Wednesday. This is followed by the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $1,965 area, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish trades. The Gold price might then accelerate the fall towards an intermediate support near the $1,952-1,950 zone en route to the November 2023 low, around the $1,932-1,931 region.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|0.24%
|0.26%
|0.16%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.14%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.03%
|AUD
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed toward 0.6500 as US Dollar rebounds
AUD/USD is trading under pressure toward 0.6500 early Friday, as the US Dollar gains ground on rebounding US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood. Attention turns toward the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment data for fresh trading incentives.
USD/JPY holds gains below 150.50 pm firmer USD, Ueda's speech
USD/JPY is consolidating gains below 150.50 in the European morning on Friday. The Japanese Yen stalls a two-day rebound from the YTD low. The US Dollar regains upside momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields while BoJ Ueda's speech fails to inspire the Yen.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines amid modest US Dollar uptick
Gold price is seen consolidating in a narrow trading band above the $2,000 mark on Friday. Rising US bond yields underpin the USD and cap the yellow metal amid a positive risk tone. Reviving bets for an early Fed rate cut and geopolitical risks lend support to the commodity.
Bitcoin price tests critical barrier, BTC call options between $60,000 and $80,000 rise
Bitcoin (BTC) price has inspired remarkable optimism among the bulls, which is seen in the ambitious Bitcoin options seen in a new report. Meanwhile, a renowned BTC adversary seems to have turned coat to sign a certificate in honor of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.
All eyes on PPI
Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.