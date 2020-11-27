Gold faces rejection at the descending 5-day SMA hurdle.

Risk sentiment sours amid vaccine doubts but fails to boost the yellow metal.

Gold is struggling to draw bids despite the losses in the US stock futures and doubts about a coronavirus vaccine.

The yellow metal is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,809, having faced rejection at the descending 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,813 early Friday. The S&P 500 futures are down over 0.30%.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca's low-cost vaccine is now facing intense scrutiny, with scientists raising doubts about the robustness of results showing the shot was 90% effective. As such, the approval of the vaccine could be delayed.

Coupled with renewed signs of weakness in the US labor market, that looks to weighing over the S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks. So far, however, haven demand for gold has remained elusive.

The yellow metal is down over 3.5% this month, as positive results of several experimental coronavirus vaccines triggered hopes for a swift global economic recovery and pushed anti-risk assets lower.

Technical levels