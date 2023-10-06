Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trying to recover on the week, rising into $1,830 post-NFP

- Gold spot prices are catching a late-week lift out of the week's lows following a bumper NFP report.
- XAU/USD is still in bearish territory for the week after draining from $1,850.
- The US NFP firmly beat market expectations, sending risk appetite into the ceiling for Friday.
Gold spot prices have climbed into $1,833.00 in late Friday trading after a bumper US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) printing, and risk-on market flows are sending XAU/USD bids into fresh highs despite still remaining notably lower than Monday's opening prices.
The US economy added an unexpected 26K jobs to the employment landscape, handily beating the forecast 170K and rising even further from the previous reading of 227K, which was revised upwards from 178K.
Market sentiment has pinned firmly bullish following the NFP beat, taking XAU/USD back up the charts after most of the week saw spot Gold prices firmly on the low end.
US Nonfarm Payrolls soar by 336,000 in September vs. 170,000 forecast
Gold prices have been under immense pressure with US Treasury yields pinning into 17-year highs, pushing investors into safe-haven tunnels and sending the US Dollar soaring.
Markets are catching a brief breather from high-side Treasury yields, but next week will see renewed pressure from US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) latest meeting minutes, where investors will be keeping a close eye on the Fed's internal dialogues, looking for hints about the US central bank's path forward on interest rates.
XAU/USD technical outlook
Despite Friday's bump-and-run in Gold prices, the XAU/USD remains deeply buried in bearish territory, down nearly 6% from mid-September's peak near $1,950.00.
The XAU/USD is set for a bullish relief rally with price action trading far below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $1,930.00, and it will be a challenge for Gold bulls to push spot prices back into near-term bullish territory with the 50-day SMA confirming a bearish cross of the longer moving average.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.73
|Today Daily Change
|13.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|1820.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1891.77
|Daily SMA50
|1910.37
|Daily SMA100
|1928.67
|Daily SMA200
|1927.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.26
|Previous Daily Low
|1813.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1927.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1846.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1819.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1823.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1812.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1804.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1796.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1828.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1836.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1844.71
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
