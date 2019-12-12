Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trading at one-month highs, challenging $1485/oz

  • Gold is testing the 1485 resistance near the 100-day SMA.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1492 resistance. 
 

Gold daily chart

  
Gold is trading near its highest point in a month while nearing the 100-day SMA. Since September gold has been consolidating the previous gains made in early 2019.
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
XAU/USD is challenging the 1485 resistance level while above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. A daily close above 1485 can lead to further gains towards the 1492 and 1515 resistances. Support is seen at the 1479 and 1472 price levels.    
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1484.4
Today Daily Change 9.26
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 1475.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1466.35
Daily SMA50 1480.72
Daily SMA100 1488.62
Daily SMA200 1407.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1478.6
Previous Daily Low 1462.8
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1472.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 1465.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 1456.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 1481.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 1487.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 1497.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

