XAU/USD starts the week by beaking to three-week’s highs.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1660 resistance.

XAU/USD daily chart

Gold is trading in three-week’s highs while above its main DMA (daily simple moving average) suggesting that bulls remain in control of the market.

XAU/USD four-hour chart

Gold is trading above the main SMAs while nearing the 1660 resistance as bulls would need a break above the above-mentioned level to extend the current bullish move which would introduce potential scope for an extension to the 1690/1700 resistance zone on the way up. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 1620, 1600 and 1570 levels.

Additional key levels