Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to push toward $1900 on a break above $1875

Gold (XAU/USD) struggled to capitalize on the weekly bullish gap opening on Monday and remained capped near the $1875-76 resistance zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields prompted some fresh selling around the yellow metal on Tuesday but concerns about COVID-19 vaccine supplies might help limit any further losses for the commodity, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani reports.
Key quotes
“Concerns about the delay in COVID-19 vaccine supplies helped limit the downside. Moving ahead, the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the intraday movement for the commodity. This, along with the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics, will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.”
“A sustained move beyond the $1875-76 horizontal resistance should pave the way for an extension of the recent bounce from seven-week lows and push the metal to the $1900 round-figure mark. The momentum could further be extended towards the $1922-24 supply zone en-route the next major hurdle near the $1960 region.”
“The ascending trend-line, currently around the $1845-44 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below will negate the constructive outlook, turning the commodity vulnerable to weaken further below the $1830 intermediate support and slide back to challenge the $1800 mark.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
