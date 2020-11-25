Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart

- Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce.
- XAU/USD teasing a rising channel breakdown on the hourly chart.
- 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.
The recovery in Gold (XAU/USD) faltered at the rising channel hurdle near $1818 and since then the prices turned south, in a bid to test the four-month lows of $1800 reached Monday.
The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart.
An hourly close below the rising trendline support at $1804 could validate the bearish formation, opening floors towards the multi-month lows.
A breach of the last could expose the critical 200-daily moving average (DMA), now located at $1798.
The next on the sellers’ radars will be the May 18 high of $1765.
Alternatively, the horizontal 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1809 could challenge any recovery attempt.
Acceptance above the latter could call for a test of the bearish 50-HMA at $1814.
The channel resistance will once again come into the picture on a firm break above the 50-HMA barrier.
However, the downside appears more compelling, with the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) turning south while within the bearish region below 50.00.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1807.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1807.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1881.05
|Daily SMA50
|1894.53
|Daily SMA100
|1910.39
|Daily SMA200
|1796.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1815.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1824.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1792.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
