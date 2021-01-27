Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP

- Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak.
- Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
- ECB’s Knot, EU-UK tussle over vaccine and uncertainty concerning US stimulus also heavy the risks.
- US Q4 GDP may confirm slow growth, risk catalysts also become important.
Gold eases to $1,842 during the early Asian trading on Thursday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. While the US Federal Reserve’s downbeat statement and hints of further negative rates from the ECB policymaker weighed on the yellow metal, cautious optimism by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed afterward seems to have triggered the latest corrective pullback. However, the bulls aren’t convinced and remain cautious ahead of the US Q4 GDP.
Cautious sentiment prevails…
Be it the downbeat hints from the ECB policymaker Klass Knot or the US Federal Reserve’s statement, major central bankers accept the economic uncertainty and show readiness to act. In doing so, the Dutch Governor signaled further negative rates by the ECB whereas the Fed confirmed moderate economic activity and employment. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled recovery hopes and soothed pains, for now.
Read: Powell speech: Jury is out on whether there will be economic scarring
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) and the UK keep struggling over the vaccine shortage in the bloc. The latest update from the Financial Times suggests the region demands UK vaccine to fill the AstraZeneca vaccine shortfall.
Also weighing on the risks could be the wait for the US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus as the American Congress is still jostling over the much-awaited aid package. Furthermore, the Sino-American tension, recently over the South China Sea, exert extra pressure on the market mood.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks dropped over 2.0% each while the S&P 500 Futures lose 0.45% by press time.
Looking forward, risk catalyst can offer intermediate direction to the yellow metal traders ahead of the preliminary readings of the US Q4 GDP, expected 3.9% QoQ versus 33.4% prior. Although signals from Powell have already confirmed a downbeat print, any more disappointment can drag the yellow metal further towards the south.
Technical analysis
Lower high formation since January 21, coupled with the sustained downside break of 200-day SMA, at $1,850 now, favor gold sellers seeking a fresh monthly low under $1,800.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1842.86
|Today Daily Change
|-8.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|1851.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1873.34
|Daily SMA50
|1858.08
|Daily SMA100
|1881.2
|Daily SMA200
|1849.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1861.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1853.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1845.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1832.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1872.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks around 1.2100 as focus shifts to US Q4 GDP
EUR/USD keeps bounce off eight-day low but struggles to hold 1.2100. The currency major dropped to the lowest since January 18 the previous day. European Consumer Confidence, German inflation and US Jobless Claims can also entertain traders.
Gold struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.