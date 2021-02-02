Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles near session lows, around $1850 region

- The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold on Tuesday.
- A softer tone surrounding the USD extended some support and helped limit deeper losses.
Gold maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1850 region.
The precious metal witnessed some selling on Tuesday and retreated further from the $1875-76 resistance zone touched in the previous session. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
The global risk sentiment got a strong lift amid renewed optimism over a massive US fiscal stimulus and hopes for a stronger global economic recovery. Democrat lawmakers on Monday filed the $1.9 trillion budget measure – a step toward bypassing Republicans and getting the legislation passed in the US Congress.
Meanwhile, the risk-on flows, along with expectations of a larger government borrowing triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor exerting pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal. However, fresh selling around the US dollar extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD, so far, has managed to defend a short-term ascending trend-line support. The mentioned trend-line extends from January monthly swing lows, around the $1800 level, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the commodity.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1850.33
|Today Daily Change
|-8.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1858.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1860.72
|Daily SMA50
|1856.84
|Daily SMA100
|1877.15
|Daily SMA200
|1851.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1862.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1847.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1835.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1822.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1883.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1895.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
