Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD still eyes June 2020 lows at $1670 after weekly closing below $1700

- Weekly closing below $1700 keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful.
- A bounce towards 50-SMA on 4H cannot be ruled out in the near-term.
- RSI stays bearish while gold holds within a potential falling wedge.
Gold (XAU/USD) settled Friday almost unchanged below the $1700 mark, recovering from nine-month lows of $1687 reached earlier in the day.
A doji candlestick formed on the daily chart on Friday seemingly points to seller exhaustion, which suggests a rebound could be in the offing if the price of gold manages to find its feet above the $1700 mark.
Looking at the four-hour chart, the XAU bulls have well-defended the falling wedge support at $1681, which has helped them to stage a modest comeback.
A falling wedge breakout would be confirmed on a four-hour candlestick closing above the $1707 level.
The recovery from multi-month lows could gain further traction if the bearish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1713 is cleared on a sustained basis.
The gold buyers could then target the downward-sloping 50-SMA at $1742 on their road to recovery.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on a steady recovery from near the oversold region, which also suggests a bounce could be on the cards in the near-term.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour
If the XAU bears defy the bullish continuation pattern and prompt the price to yield a downside break below the key $1681 support, the June 2020 low at $1760 will be back on the sellers’ radar.
The last line of defense for the bulls is seen at $1750, the psychological barrier.
Gold Additional levels
\
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1698.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1698.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1779.02
|Daily SMA50
|1829.15
|Daily SMA100
|1848.59
|Daily SMA200
|1860.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1707.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1687.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1699.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1695.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1687.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1677.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1667.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1708.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1718.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
