Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level

- Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops.
- A goodish rebound in the US bond yields prompted some profit-taking around the commodity.
- A subdued USD demand, fresh COVID-19 jitters should help limit the downside for the metal.
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session.
The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark and has now eroded a major part of the previous day's positive move to the highest level since late February. A goodish intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields was seen as a key factor that prompted traders to lighten their bullish bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, a combination of factors could help limit any meaningful downside for the XAU/USD. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which should extend some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action should also act as a tailwind and attract some dip-buying around the dollar-denominated commodity. The USD languished near multi-week lows amid diminishing odds for an earlier Fed lift-off. The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed following the release of better-than-expected Jobless Claims data.
The number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time fell to 547K during the week ended April 16. This was well below consensus estimates indicating a rise to 617K from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 586K (576K reported earlier). The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD.
The fundamental backdrops warrant some caution for bearish traders. Even from a technical perspective, last week's sustained breakthrough the bullish double-bottom neckline hurdle near the $1,760-65 region supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1784.76
|Today Daily Change
|-8.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1793.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1741.7
|Daily SMA50
|1749.5
|Daily SMA100
|1804.55
|Daily SMA200
|1857.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1776.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1789.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1784.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1780.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1767.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1759.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1802.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1810.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact
Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.