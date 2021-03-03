Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday.
- The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
- An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Gold witnessed some selling during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1727 region in the last hour.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from multi-month lows, instead met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The upbeat global economic outlook remained supportive of the underlying bullish tone in the financial market. This was evident from a fresh leg up in the equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Investors remain optimistic amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package. The reflation trade has been fueling expectations for a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This was seen as another factor that exerted some pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar, which further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the dollar-denominated commodity. It will now be interesting to see if the XAU/USD is able to attract any buying at lower levels or the emergence of some fresh selling on Wednesday supports prospects for an extension of the recent/well-established bearish trend.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.66
|Today Daily Change
|-5.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1733.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.4
|Daily SMA50
|1839.57
|Daily SMA100
|1854.61
|Daily SMA200
|1860.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1738.56
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1719.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1695.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1745.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1757.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.67
