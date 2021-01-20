Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sits near one-week tops, above $1850 level

- A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain follow-through traction on Wednesday.
- Cautiousness ahead of Biden’s inaugural ceremony further benefitted the safe-haven commodity.
- Bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the $1863-64 area before placing fresh bets.
Gold continued scaling higher through the early European session and climbed to near one-week tops, around the $1857 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's range-bound price action, the precious metal caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and built on this week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark. The US dollar fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, which, in turn, benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, investors now seemed to have turned cautious ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony later this Wednesday. This was seen as another factor that extended some additional support to the precious metal's safe-haven status. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment might cap gains.
The stimulatory bias of the incoming US president Joe Biden remains at the centre of market attention. The US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen further lifted market expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday and urged lawmakers to act big on the COVID-19 relief package.
Hopes for more aggressive government spending in 2021 might continue to support the US Treasury bond yields and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts might further hold bulls from placing aggressive bets around the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near last week's swing high, around the $1863-64 supply zone. However, a sustained move beyond will negate the negative bias and prompt some aggressive short-covering move, which might push the XAU/USD back towards the $1900 mark.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1855.64
|Today Daily Change
|15.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|1840.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.51
|Daily SMA50
|1860.01
|Daily SMA100
|1884.88
|Daily SMA200
|1845.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1845.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1833.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1840.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1833.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1827.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1852.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1858.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
