Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, bearish flag spotted on short-term charts

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
  • The recent bounce along an ascending channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag.
  • A sustained break below 200-day SMA is needed to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown.

Gold traded with a positive bias through the major part of the European trading session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The precious metal was last seen trading just below the $1815 level, up around 0.30% for the day.

The recent bounce from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA, around the $1800 mark, has been along an upward sloping channel. Given the recent sharp fall, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag pattern.

The negative set-up is further reinforced by bearish technical indicators on the daily chart. This, coupled with the fact that oscillators on hourly charts have recovered from the oversold territory, supports prospects for further weakness. That said, bearish traders might wait for a sustained breakthrough the flag support, around the $1805 area.

A subsequent fall below 200-day SMA, currently near the $1798 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the $1763 region. The latter marks the 50% Fibonacci level of the $1451-$2075 positive move, which should act as a strong base and help limit the downside.

On the flip side, some follow-through strength beyond the trend-channel resistance, currently near the $1820 region, might prompt some short-covering move. The attempted recovery, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly. This, in turn, should cap the XAU/USD near the $1835 region (38.2% Fibo. level).

XAU/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1814.22
Today Daily Change 7.44
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1806.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1877.54
Daily SMA50 1891.48
Daily SMA100 1910.36
Daily SMA200 1797.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1817.8
Previous Daily Low 1801.7
Previous Weekly High 1899.14
Previous Weekly Low 1852.8
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1807.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1811.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1799.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 1792.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1783.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 1815.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 1824.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 1831.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes

EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes

EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.19 after the ECB meeting minutes pointed to some caution about expanding the bond-buying scheme. Earlier, the dollar weakened after the Fed signaled openness to more QE. The US holiday implies thin volume.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, undermined by Brexit woes and renewed dollar demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains vulnerable, bearish flag spotted on short-term charts

XAU/USD remains vulnerable, bearish flag spotted on short-term charts

Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The recent bounce along an ascending channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag. A sustained break below 200-day SMA is needed to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown.

Gold news

US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey

US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey

A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures