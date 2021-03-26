Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data

- Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops.
- XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart.
- All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to regain $1730, as the US dollar bulls take a breather after the recent advance to multi-month peaks.
The greenback remains buoyed by the US economic optimism and higher Treasury yields. Stronger US Jobless Claims further fuelled expectations of a faster economic recovery. Meanwhile, speeding vaccines rollout in America also backs the recent gains in the buck.
Gold markets now await a fresh batch of US economic releases, including the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – the Core PCE Index, for fresh trading impetus.
From a short-term technical perspective, gold has entered a downside consolidative mode after Thursday’s reversal from $1746 levels.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour
Gold remains locked in a tight range on the four-hour chart, looking for a fresh direction likely on the US data release.
The bearish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1732 caps the rebound from weekly lows of $1721.80.
Meanwhile, the downside appears cushioned by the horizontal 100-SMA at $1723.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has ticked higher to 45.59, still remains below the midline, suggesting that the bearish bias still remains intact for gold.
The previous month low of $1717 could offer some strong support, below which the $1700 mark could be put at risk.
Alternatively, a sustained move above the 21-SMA barrier could expose the 50-SMA hurdle at $1735. The XAU bulls would then gear up for a rally towards the descending 200-SMA resistance at $1755.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.05
|Today Daily Change
|1.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1727.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.13
|Daily SMA50
|1784.61
|Daily SMA100
|1824.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1693.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1755.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
