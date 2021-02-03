Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-ADP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors capped the commodity’s early uptick to the $1845 region.
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand exerted some downward pressure on the metal.
  • The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further decline.

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and consolidated the overnight slide to over two-week lows.

The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven XAU/USD and kept a lid on the early uptick to the $1845 region. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some selling around the non-yielding yellow metal.

This, along with resurgent US dollar demand, exerted some additional pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The USD stood tall following the release of better-than-expected ADP report on the US private-sector employment.

Meanwhile, the recent rejection slide from $1875-76 supply zone dragged the yellow metal below a short-term ascending trend-line support on Tuesday. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

The negative outlook is further reinforced by bearish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts. A subsequent slide below the overnight swing lows, around the $1830 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias and prompt some technical selling.

The XAU/USD might then accelerate the downfall towards intermediate support near the $1818-17 region. The downward momentum could further get extended and allow bears to aim back to challenge 2021 swing lows, around the $1800 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the $1853-54 horizontal zone. Any further positive move would now be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out near the $1870-75 congestion zone.

XAU/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1839.69
Today Daily Change 3.75
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1835.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1855.04
Daily SMA50 1857.41
Daily SMA100 1875.97
Daily SMA200 1852.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1864.17
Previous Daily Low 1829.58
Previous Weekly High 1875.7
Previous Weekly Low 1831.36
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1842.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1850.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 1808.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 1787.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1856.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1877.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 1891.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 after upbeat ADP NFP

EUR-USD remains on the back foot as the dollar rises with yields. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI is next and fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited. 

DOGE's future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.

US Dollar Index: Next stop on the upside at 91.90

DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.

