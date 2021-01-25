Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops, around $1865 area

- Gold quickly reversed an intraday dip to the $1850 region amid the prevalent cautious mood.
- COVID-19 jitters weighed on investors sentiment and provided a modest lift to the XAU/USD.
- An uptick in the USD might cap gains for the dollar-denominated commodity, at least for now.
Gold rallied around $15-16 during the mid-European session and jumped to fresh daily tops, near the $1865-66 region in the last hour.
The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying near the $1850 region and was now looking to build on the previous session's goodish bounce from the $1837 region. Investors turned cautious following the disappointing release of German IFO business survey results. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Against the backdrop of a delay in vaccine supplies, Monday's data further fueled worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus disease and weighed on investors' sentiment. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by an intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
The supporting factors, to some extent, were offset by an uptick in the US dollar. This was seen as one of the key factors that capped gains for the dollar-denominated commodity, at least for the time being. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of last week's bounce from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a dominant role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the USD price dynamics will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Meanwhile, the key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy update on Wednesday. This will be followed by the Advance US Q4 GDP report, which should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1864.6
|Today Daily Change
|10.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1854.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.61
|Daily SMA50
|1859.32
|Daily SMA100
|1882.73
|Daily SMA200
|1847.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1837.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1858.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1837.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1802.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1888.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
