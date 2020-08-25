Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session low, around $1920 area

- A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity.
- The upbeat market mood, surging US bond yields kept a lid on the attempted intraday uptick.
- Some renewed USD selling helped limit the downside ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold lacked any firm intraday directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session.
The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to gain some traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on the early uptick and held the precious metal well within the previous day's broader trading range.
The risk-on mood dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This coupled with positive trade-headlines further boosted investors' confidence.
Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards capping the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. Despite the negative factors, the downside remains limited as investors seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through move in either direction before positioning for the commodity's near-term trajectory. The commodity was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1920 level, as investors look forward to the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1925.52
|Today Daily Change
|-3.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1929.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1974.14
|Daily SMA50
|1867.68
|Daily SMA100
|1789.43
|Daily SMA200
|1669.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1961.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.86
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1938.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1947.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1914.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1900.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1952.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1976.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1990.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.